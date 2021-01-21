Police knelt at Biden’s son’s grave as he spoke

AAt the same time as the inauguration of the new US President Joe Biden, a man in a police uniform was photographed paying homage to the grave of Pew Biden, who died in 2015, at the age of 46, after a long battle with a brain tumor.

Patricia Dalorico, a reporter for the Delaware News Journal, captured the moment as the agent knelt near the president’s son’s grave at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Greenville, Delaware, and showed his head down, in prayer.

The journalist, who writes about gastronomy, was passing by when he noticed the scene. At the same time, his car radio read the first speech of the newly installed president.

“I could not interrupt this emotional, sacred moment. I took some photos from a distance and parked my car on a nearby street. I listened to Joe Biden and went back to see if the man was still there. He was still on his knees, still with his head down.” Patricia announced, To the same newspaper.

Vibrant moment: When Joe Biden delivers his opening speech, a lone man in uniform kneels at his son Pew’s Delaware cemetery. pic.twitter.com/QkCuJRHzTz – Patricia Talorico (at Grandma Talorico) January 20, 2021

The photo itself was posted on Twitter and soon went viral. By the time this article was published this Thursday, it already had more than 26 thousand shares and 174 thousand likes.

Joe Biden, 78, was sworn in as president of the United States this Wednesday, with his vice president, Kamala Harris, 56, the first black and first-person vice president of South Asian descent.

