Police rule out terrorism in attack on US Capitol | National newspaper

US police ruled out terrorism in Friday’s attack on the Capitol in Washington. The abuser’s family said he suffered from mental problems.

The flags of Congress and the White House were at half mast to mourn the officer. Security in the US capital was further tightened after Friday’s attack (2). The National Guard which was in possession of Joe Biden had been reduced a few days ago.

A 25-year-old man accelerated the car against two police officers from the Capitol. Then he left the vehicle armed with a knife and was shot. Capitol Police announced the death of one of the officers who had been run over.

The family of the person responsible for the attack released a note in which they expressed their sincere condolences to the deceased police officer and said the young man was suffering from depression and possibly mental illness. They conclude that, like the rest of the country, they were also shocked by the attack.

William Evans is the second police officer in the capital to be assassinated in 2021. Brian Sicknick died days after being beaten by invaders from Congress on January 6.