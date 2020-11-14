Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday congratulated St. Vincent and the Grenadines on holding “free and fair elections.”

Pompeo has never been congratulated for making his own country, the world’s oldest democracy technically. He did not recognize President-elect Joe Biden as the winner.

President Donald Trump has refused to acknowledge and has unequivocally stated that there was mass voter fraud, but the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday was the “safest” election in 2020 U.S. history.

Pompeo left on Friday for a trip to seven countries, where all the leaders congratulated Pita on the end of the election.

Despite refusing to recognize Joe Biden, who was elected president of the United States as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been addressing election results in other countries.

Pompeo on Friday congratulated re-elected Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We applaud the free and fair elections of the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. We congratulate Prime Minister Ralph Gonzalez on his re-election. We look forward to our continued work to create a secure, prosperous Caribbean region.” Pompeo tweeted.

Although the top US diplomat has congratulated the small Caribbean nation on its “free and fair elections”, he has not expressed the same appreciation to the United States – technically what The oldest democracy in the world.

President Donald Trump Biden refused to agree Widespread dismissal of unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud and falsely declaring victory. There is no evidence of mass voter fraud, but Pompeo and other top presidential advisers have sided with Trump in refusing to recognize Pita as winner. All available evidence suggests that the 2020 U.S. election was free and fair.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Thursday that the 2020 election “The safest in American history.”

“There is no evidence that any voting system removed or lost votes, changed the votes or compromised in any way,” the statement added.

A group International Election Observers Called by the Trump administration, he praised how the election was handled despite the Govt-19 epidemic. Electoral officials across the United States represent both parties Told the New York Times There is no evidence that voter fraud affected the outcome of the election.

Pompeo made a 10-day trip to seven countries on Friday With leaders congratulating Biden on his 2020 victory. Countries All over the world Congratulations to Biden and Kamala Harris on her election as Vice President.

During a press conference earlier this week the Secretary of State suggested that there should be one “Second Trump administration” Despite the election results. While this may be interpreted as a joke by some, many Democrats and former diplomats were outraged by Pompeo’s comments.

During the same press conference, Pompeo was asked by a reporter whether Trump had refused to accept the State Department’s repeated statements promoting free and fair elections abroad. Pompeo, who harassed the reporter, dismissed the question as “absurd”.