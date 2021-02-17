Ponto Seco’s actress enters Expresso to Amanho on Netflix

Emmy winner Archie Punjabi (Blind Spot) joins Netflix in the third season of Express of Tomorrow in a sequel role for the new season.

According to the deadline, the blind spot actress is playing Asha. The details of your character are kept secret.

TNT (broadcaster of the series in the United States) updated the series for a third season in early January, before making its debut in the second season.

Season III stars Jennifer Connelly, David Dix, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Allison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Edo Goldberg, Katie McKinnon, Lena Hall, Analys Passo, Sam Otto, Roberto Arbina, Sheila Wand and Steven.

Based on the 2013 book and film, Expresso to Amanhe takes place over seven years after the world turned into a frozen desert. It is centered on the remnants of humanity living in permanent motion on a train, with 1,001 cars, circling the world.

Expresso to Amanho is produced by Tomorrow Studios, C.J. The film was co-produced by Entertainment.

The series is produced by Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson.

Punjabi, best known for her role as Kalinda Sharma in The Good Wife – Start Over Over on CBS, won an Emmy in 2010 for her performance.

He most recently appeared on NBC’s Blind Spot and teamed up with Mark Rufallo on the HBO miniseries, I Know This Much Is True.

In Brazil, the Expresso to Amanhe is shown on Netflix.