Pope Francis seems to like the race photo of the Instagram account model

Oh, you devil!

A bikini model said on Pope Francis’ Instagram account that she wanted a photo of herself wearing socks and suspenders.

Natalia Cariboto, 27, said the pope’s verified Francisco account “liked” 133,000 Picture of her Standing in a school locker with a white crop-top and skirt and reaching behind her.

“My mom might hate pictures of my ass, but the pope will double tap,” the Brazilian joked. Barstool game, Said it had seen the transparent papule seal before it was removed.

“Brb on the way to the Vatican,” Cariboto teased with his Twitter followers, with a prayer emoji.

“At least I’m going to heaven.” She teased Like a picture of a red devil teasing his followers with an emoji saying “I’ll teach you one or two things”.

“Wanting” is no more, and it is not clear whether Francis controls his own account. But the news of the apparent scrolling provoked devil reactions and jokes.

“God created Todd’s ass. Just Praise the work of the LordOne of the model’s followers, Eric Grehler, wrote on Twitter, while Colin Little similarly said, “My men Praise God’s creation Leave him alone. “

“That means your ass is divine,” one The fan told Cariboto.

The admirable photo genre from the Vatican was not the only part that caused the shock. “I’m still trying to get past that fact Pope has an IG !!!”Commented one commentator.