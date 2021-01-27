Home World Pope: Remember that the Holocaust does not happen again

Jan 27, 2021 0 Comments
Remembering the words used by Francisco when referring to “Memorial Day” and all the victims of the Nazi regime. “Remembering is the expression of humanity, remembering is the sign of civilization.”

At the end of today’s public observation, the Pope commemorated “Memorial Day” and the victims of the Holocaust and all the people who were persecuted and exiled by the Nazi regime.

On January 27, 1945, Soviet troops broke through the gates of Auschwitz and, for the first time, exposed the reality of the genocide to the world.

Words used by Francisco to remember and see:

“Remembering is the expression of humanity, remembering is the condition of civilization, remembering is a condition for a better future of peace and brotherhood. , Focus on how brutality began. ”

“Remembrance Day” was established by the United Nations in 2005 and Soviet troops raided a concentration camp in Auschwitz and released 7,000 survivors of the Nazi Holocaust, marking a historic day. It is estimated that 1 million Jews and other ethnic minorities died in Nazi regime extermination camps.

