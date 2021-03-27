Pope: Witness to the Church’s “salt and light” in society and in the world

“I urge everyone, for the full transparency of recent initiatives and institutional activities of the Vatican Government, especially those in the economic and financial spheres, to be inspired by the founding principles of ecclesiastical life, while at the same time taking into account current parameters and ‘good practices’ at the international level, such as the Catholic Church It appears to be a necessary precedent for reality, “said Pope Benedict XVI at the opening ceremony of the Vatican’s Year of Justice.

Raimundo de Lima – Vatican News

Listen to the statement in the voice of Pope Francis

“I call on all who are called to work for righteousness – a great cardinal virtue – do not be afraid to waste the time devoted to the abundance of prayer. Only in prayer and supplication, from God, from His Word, can that inner peace allow us to fulfill our duties with pride, equality and foresight.”

This was stated by Pope Francis in a speech at the opening ceremony of the 92nd Judicial Year of the Vatican City Court this Saturday morning (27/03) in the Blessed Hall of the Vatican. Among those in attendance was Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Noting that the demands of the epidemics led to the celebration of the modern day in this “Hall of Blessings” located between St. Peter’s Basilica and the square, Pontiff spoke about the unique setting that these visitors initially held. “From here – he said – the Pope presents to the faithful, among other highlights, the blessing of Urby et RB, to Rome and the world. Central – physical and spiritual – status, and the faith and celebrated faith surrounding Peter’s tomb.

Proximity, Compassion, Tenderness: God’s Own Walk

In this unique place, one can recognize the meaning and mission of the Church, which was sent by Christ the Lord to carry out the mission of supporting the truth – and as the Second Vatican Council teaches – “his example of spreading humility and self-denial”, with God’s own style: intimacy, kindness, gentleness.

“With this decree – followed by Francis – the peace of Christ with word and culture, grace and life, faith, liberty and example, in order to enter into the history of the Church and lead them to reconciliation between people and men. “

Pope said regulatory changes have characterized the Vatican legal system in recent years.

Reforms to deal with financial crimes

“By intensifying other measures aimed at facilitating and accelerating international cooperation between the Vatican intelligence agencies and similar agencies in the criminal field, especially in the fight and repression of financial crimes, they will be of great benefit as they are in line with other reforms in the criminal field.” Efforts made, ”he stressed.

The results achieved so far – the Holy Father – encourage the continuation of the work that has been done, in order to overcome the practices that have not always responded to the need for preparation for trial dynamics.

The Church should be a role model in the economic and financial spheres

“I urge everyone – Continued – Therefore, recent efforts and the full transparency of the institutional activities of the Vatican Government, especially in the economic and financial spheres, may always be inspired by the founding principles of ecclesiastical life, while at the same time taking into account the current parameters and ‘good practices’ internationally, as a necessary precedent for a reality such as the Catholic Church Appear. ”

“Everyone who works in this field, and those who hold corporate positions, should therefore be undeniable and exemplary, even when pointing to an active grief – as needed – in the past, present and future.”

“At this point, it is necessary to take into account the vital need to ensure that in the future, through appropriate changes in the law – the current system of practice will reflect the equality of all members of the Church and their equality and position. Concessions obtained in a timely manner in accordance with the responsibilities of each in the construction of the Church. Consistency is also needed. ”

The strange duty of the Church to bear witness

In light of this, Pope Francis evoked a strange duty of witness:

“We are called upon to testify in a convincing and credible manner, in their respective roles and missions, to the immense tradition of values ​​that characterize the work of the Church, both in the community and in the international community, especially in times of crisis such as ‘salt and light’.”