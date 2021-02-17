Porsche finally unveils the long-awaited 911 GT3

Developed in conjunction with the Porsche Motorsport, the new 911 GT3 transforms technology from competition to off-road cars.

One of the most anticipated events of this year is the launch of the Porsche 911 GT3. And expectations did not disappoint. New project from Stuttgart brand It gets a 4.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine that can reach 9000 rpm and deliver 510 hp of power.

The Porsche 911 The GT3 comes standard with a seven-speed dual clutch, but a six-speed manual transmission is an option.

The brand announces 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.4 seconds. Maximum speed reaches 320 km / h with manual transmission or 318 km / h with dual clutch.

Oh Porsche 911 The GT3 acquires the technology used successfully in the competitive model, i.e. the configuration of the front axle with triangles and sophisticated aerodynamics with the “goose neck” rear section and striking diffuser.

The German brand claims that sophisticated aerodynamics benefits from experience gained in motor sports and significantly improved performance without significantly affecting traction coefficient.

In the performance mode, the set of manually adjustable wing and diffuser components increases the aerodynamic pressure to the high-speed corners. However, this is reserved for restricted circuit use, where only the 911 GT3 can run all its trump cards.

New posts in Norberg

No. Norbergring Nortsleaf has traditionally set an interesting record for all Porsche sports cars: during the recent tuning work, the 911 GT3 became the first series production model with a seven-minute identity-breaking atmospheric engine.

The development driver, Lars Kern, needed 6: 59,927 minutes to complete the entire 20.8-kilometer lap. The previously specially served 20.6 km narrow trail was completed by 911 GT3 in 6: 55.2 minutes.

With custom tires Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R, the new model has continued its power in the experienced hands of Force Ambassador George Berkmeister in many laps. According to Bergmeister, the experienced professional driver drove the “Green Hell” “the best production car ever”.

Despite the wider body, larger wheels and additional technical components, the weight of the new GT3 is similar to its predecessor. It weighs 1418 kg with a manual gearbox and 1,435 kg with a PDK box.

Carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) front hood, lightweight windows, optimal brake discs and forged wheels ensure weight discipline, including storage box for rear seats.

The lightweight sports exhaust system reduces the weight to no less than ten kilograms. With electrically adjustable exhaust valves, it synchronizes the most sensible sound experience with Euro 6D ISC FCM (EU6AP) emission quality. The integrated consumption of the 911 GT3 is 12.9 l / 100 km, with manual transmission and PDK 13.0 l / 100 km.

Track screen

The cabin is similar to the current general of this model, but it offers a new functionality. This is the “track” screen, which, at the touch of a button, lowers the digital screens on the left and right sides of the center rev counter and allows access to essential information while driving in one round: tire pressure, pressure oil temperature, oil temperature, fuel tank level and cooling temperature. .

The “Track” screen includes a gearshift indicator with colored wires on the left and right side of the tachometer and a gearshift light derived from a motor sport.

A Porsche It offers a number of customization options for the GT3, including exclusive design tail lights with exposed carbon roof, carbon rear view glass covers, dark LED matrix headlights and a light strip without any red element.

Read on

Weissach. Find out where all the new Porsche models are born

The edges painted in Indian red or blue shark highlight the edges painted in black. Inside, the details of the Rev Counter’s dials and accessories such as the Sport Chrono stopwatch, seat belts and fries make elegant highlights in body color or the desired color.

In terms of prices, the 911 GT3 with manual gearbox is offered for 221,811 euros, while the dual clutch variant is priced at 222,072 euros.