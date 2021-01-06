Portimão in F1 in 2021 gaining strength with doubts about Australia and China / AutoRacing

The possibility for Portugal to have space in this year’s Formula 1 calendar is increasing, as is Imola. In addition to the unknown on the dates that would be at the Vietnam GP (April 23 to 25), doubts are now emerging about the Chinese GP. Australia is expected to be postponed to November for logistical reasons.

According to RaceFans.net, the Melbourne event is scheduled to end on the weekend of November 21, with a two-week hiatus for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix before the end of December 12 with Abu Dhabi. As for the Chinese test, the growth of infections in Europe leaves room for doubt, being initially scheduled for April 11.

It is still unclear whether the postponement or cancellation is on the table. It is certain that if there is no proof from Australia and China on the scheduled dates, the Bahrain GP will start the season on the weekend of March 26-28. From there it would follow to Imola on April 18 and Portimão from April 30 to May 2.

These plans will have been discussed at a meeting between new F1 general manager Stefano Domenicali and the team managers on Monday. If it is confirmed that the Australian GP is not taking place on the scheduled dates, the pre-season tests will have to change the dates and also the venues for Bahrain.