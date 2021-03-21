Jonah Marx Today at 00:00

March 2031, Ajuta Palace. After the inauguration of the new government, which took place from 760 to 123 456, the election so far attended, “Should the Prime Minister leave the most visited house in the country?”

Guests are dripping. The first to arrive were Nuno Graciano, mayor of Lisbon, and Rut Marx, mayor of Porto. They laugh a lot when making a very funny catch: whoever sits in some chair will fall backwards, much to the delight of the audience at home. Foreign Minister Merch Romero has joined the company of Economy Minister Humberto Bernardo, who has recently been embroiled in a controversy over awarding a runner-up in a public tender.

The Secretary of State for Agriculture and Development is pleased to finally be able to change the name of his Secretary of State for Agriculture and Personal Development to Dr. Happiness. Gustavo Santos. Agriculture Minister Sinha Jardim said he was not convinced after hearing the Secretary of State’s arguments, which deserved the greatest attention. But then he decided to support him in that endeavor as he helped bring his Peba seeds to the Colek exhibition for a presence. After all, it was about adding “people,” Sinha was accustomed to doing on “guest lists” of his sister’s parties, with former event organizer Genica Jordim, current adviser to the Minister of Regional Coordination Joaquim Alberto, and formerly known Quimbe.

One of those who did not attend the inauguration was Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Carlos Alberto Monis, who was much talked about recently for referring to “Mama Carlos’ house” as the most relevant experience in the region. The new faces of this executive dominated the conversations because not everyone welcomed the replacement of former Ulysses Joachim Guerrero of the “I, Osman” program written by “Big Brother” veteran Marco Borges, with the wind of the Vietnamese player, the Department of Defense in the nation. Carlos Ribeiro, of the Ministry of Culture, on the other hand, seems to cause less hype, at least not because Maria Vieira was already exhausted, and Ribeiro always loved what was “made in Portugal”.

There were also changes in the State Secretariat for Digital Transformation, with the entry of Paulo Borges, who eagerly asked him to stop calling him Wand, demanding that he be ignored in principle as happened with his predecessor Window. Last week marked the presentation of controversial plans: Minister of State for Modernization Gisela Serrano proposed that all women in the civil service should use ice cream, and Justice Minister Manuela Moura Kutas called for an exceptional life sentence. In the interview, they reiterated the importance of the fruit to keep the immune system strong, and despite the questions, the NHS

The ceremony began almost fifty minutes late, triggered by the fall of Home Affairs Minister Gilherm Light in the first row, and reached Education Minister George Kapinha in the fall. The two were spotted on the spot when Minister Melon shouted “you are better than betadine before eating a fruit”. But most of the delay was caused by the Republican President, Dr. Christina Ferreira said she would not attend the inauguration ceremony for reasons such as “this clown has gone too far” and “call politicians seriously again”.

Ignoring the head of state’s criticisms, Prime Minister Andrei Ventura enters the main hall, under a large round of applause, at the request of the general public, attracting current citizens, and begins his speech with a question. : “Ten years ago, they believed we were far-right, weren’t we guys who like the protagonist?”. The room exploded with laughter, due to the fall of speech or Environment Minister Jess Camarinha, who, fortunately without attraction, wondered if he could travel to Paris, where Priya would discuss the status of world heritage to Priya. Rock.

Comedian