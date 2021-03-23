Home Top News Portugal among the foreign destinations most chosen by Spaniards to travel in 2021 and 2022

Portugal among the foreign destinations most chosen by Spaniards to travel in 2021 and 2022

Mar 23, 2021 0 Comments
According to a recent Travelzoo survey, Portugal is among the favorite foreign destinations for Spaniards for their vacation not only in 2021, but also in 2022, once travel restrictions are lifted.

The survey warns, however, that this is not a general survey, but only of consumers registered on Travelzoo and predisposed to travel.

Portugal appears in second position with 18.2% of responses, only behind Italy which receives 18.9%, but ahead of France (15.5%) or Greece (8.6%). Note also the reference to the Azores, which appears with 4.3% of mentions.

As for other more distant destinations, Brazil receives 1.3% of the responses, while Mexico 4.2%, the Caribbean 9.5%, the United Arab Emirates, 1.4%, Fiji, 0.1% , the Philippines 0.8%, Indonesia 2.3%, the Maldives 4.2%, Thailand 0.8%; USA 8.7% or Turkey 3.4%.

However, Spain tops the table with 53.7% of Spaniards indicating that it will be the preferred destination for their holidays in 2021 and 2022.

Don’t think that there is a frantic rush to the most sought after destinations, however. The Travelzoo survey also shows when Spaniards plan their next internal and external trips, with September 2021 appearing as the most referenced time to take national or more regional vacations.

The survey also indicates that 16.7% of Spaniards still don’t know when to travel through Spain, they don’t feel comfortable making reservations at the moment, rising to 26.7% when This is about traveling abroad, although 19.3% indicate that the most likely is only to travel in 2022.

READ  "It's still an irony", the United Kingdom blocks travel from Portugal while the dominant variant is the British ...

