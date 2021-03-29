Portugal extends air traffic restrictions until April 15

, The United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa or those coming to Portugal from countries with a rate of 500 cases per 100 thousand or more per 100,000 population with an obligation to comply with 14-day precautionary isolation (as well as France or Italy) “, reads a report sent by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

All citizens arriving in Portugal by air (except children under 24 months) They must present proof that they have done a PCR laboratory test for screening for SARSCoV-2 infection, with a negative result, performed within 72 hours of the ascent time.

If they come to Portugal without proof of the test, they have to do it at the airport, pay for the test and wait for the result at the airport.

Flights to Brazil and the United Kingdom have been suspended. Only return flights are allowed. Citizens coming to our country from these countries and from South Africa on return flights or stops are required to “not only present evidence of a negative test, but also carry out a 14-day precautionary isolation period.”

For essential trips to Bulgaria, Chechnya, Cyprus, Slovenia, Estonia, France, Hungary, Italy, Malta, Poland and Sweden, anyone arriving from these locations must be isolated for 14 days. These are countries with an incidence rate of 500 cases per 100 thousand population or more.

Travelers from countries with 150 cases or more cases per lakh people can only make essential trips. The list of these countries includes Germany, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Slovakia, Finland, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Romania and Switzerland.

Only essential flights are allowed on flights from third countries.

Land boundary

Nationalists or legal residents of the territory of the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa, or countries with an incidence rate of 500 cases per 100 thousand or more, at the land border. They must carry out a 14-day precautionary isolation period.

This can only be done at authorized crossing points in the land circulation between Portugal and Spain and does not allow for the transportation of international goods, border workers and seasonally duly documented and emergency and emergency vehicles and emergency services, tourism purposes.

Prohibition of movement between municipalities

The government memorandum states that the ban on inter-municipal conduct until April 5 applies to all citizens, regardless of nationality.

For non-resident nationals, upon arrival in Portugal, the possibility of travel is only forecast to the proven destination, I.e. a hotel or other accommodation.

“These citizens are subject to the same rules and exceptions as citizens who are citizens, That is, they could not be in circulation outside the shelter municipality, ”the document said.