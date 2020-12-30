Home World Portugal is ready to help Croatia. 500 Field Beds and 80 Functional Beds First Answer – Administrative Digest

Portugal, through the National Commission for Emergency and Civil Defense (ANEPC), is available to send aid to Croatia, which was hit by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake yesterday.

The Croatian authorities implemented the EU civil defense mechanism and submitted a request for international assistance in terms of support materials and equipment, i.e. field beds, generators, tents, sleeping bags, emergency lights and heaters.

ANEPC has already announced that it will make available immediately 500 field beds from the Republican National Guard and Regiment, and, if necessary, certified components for operational integration and two search and rescue modules in the urban environment. In total 80 components, of Lisbon firefighters.

The Ports Ministry said in a statement that Portugal was in contact with the Emergency Response Coordination Center in Brussels to monitor the progress of ongoing assessment activities in the affected area and to stimulate procedures. Sending assistance as soon as Croatian officials reveal their acceptance of the EU civil defense mechanism.

