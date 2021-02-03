Portugal loses the status of a full democracy – politics

Portugal fell from the category of democratic code that The Economist produces annually, which ceased to be a “complete democracy” to return to the category of “defective democracy”, which is being pushed back by epidemic-imposed control measures.

“In health and disease?” The Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2020 report, titled Today, puts Portugal and France on the same level and with the same progress and retreat: in the previous edition, both countries have “advanced to a full democracy” and have now lost this category, only those who have recorded these movements in Western Europe.

In both cases, the restrictions imposed as a way to control the spread of Govt-19, i.e. general restrictions, social distance and so on, illustrate much of the decline from the category of “complete democracy” to “defective democracy”. . Another issue that has contributed to the transformation of democratic freedoms due to the epidemic and Portugal’s average drop in the index is the reduction of parliamentary debates or the “lack of transparency in the process of appointing the head of the Court of Auditors.”

“These improvements, in line with the impact of operating restrictions, have reduced the previous score from 8.03 to 7.90,” the report said.

With an overall score of 7.90 (out of 10) Portugal is currently ranked 26th in the general rankings and 15th in the regional rankings.

In the category of electoral process and pluralism, the press Portugal 9.58 (without changes compared to the previous edition), 7.50 in government performance (up from 7.86 in 2019), 6.11 in political participation and 7.50 in political culture without cause changes.

According to the Civil Liberties category, the magazine says 8.82, while in 2019 Portugal managed to get 9.12.

Although the restrictions imposed by the epidemic are common to many countries, the index indicates that the Europeans, as in Western Europe, belong only to the category (Portugal and France), i.e. 13 are now considered “fully democratic”.

Seven people classified as “defective democracies” include Italy, Malta, Cyprus, Greece and Belgium.

Globally, the study noted that by 2020 the “majority countries” recorded a decline in the overall rankings of 116 (approximately 70%) out of a total of 167 compared to 2019, an increase of only 38, with 13 people maintaining the same classification.