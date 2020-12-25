Home World Portugal offers the lowest salaries in caring for the elderly

Dec 25, 2020 0 Comments
Workers receive 67% of the national average, and risk prevails. Eurofound warns governments to “impose adequate working conditions”.

In Portugal, long-term care workers for social service and the elderly are among the lowest paid in Europe, according to a recent report by the European Job Foundation (EuroFound).

According to the document, workers in this sector are the second lowest paid rooms in the entire European region, second only to Romania, Italy and Slovenia. According to 2014 data to compare different countries, they take home 67% of the national average wage.

Looking at the most recent figures, the minimum wage guaranteed by collective agreements in the private sector in Portugal is also a long way from the average wage. According to data analyzed by Eurofound, the salary of a live action assistant in a household started at 70,8708.48 per year, compared to an average of 18,111 in 2019. An assistant at a company for the disabled received 6 8568.47 that year. And a nurse in the service of a private social solidarity organization received 5 13 580.75 per year.

Green receipts abound

However, low wages are not unique to Portugal in this field. In most EU countries, maintenance workers earn less than average. Salary, which represents 94% of the country’s average income, is proportionally higher in the Netherlands.

The Eurofound also points to evidence that green receipts are strong in this field in Portugal, although the reality is hard to hide. Citing a study by the Portuguese Nursing Association, the data collected for this study show that 49% of nurses are self-employed in the long-term care network in the Centro Zone.

The same study was cited to point out the difficulties in retaining maintenance workers, with the income rate among nurses in the interim and rehabilitation segments being 36%, healing units in the long-term and maintenance segments 24%, and 17% in the long-term care network.

The shortage of these experts is increasingly controversial by rich countries, and the Eurofound warns governments, which often fund the sector, to use this tool to “impose adequate working conditions” and prevent work. An unreported, fact that exists in the aid of direct recruitment by families.

Contacts

Employment relationship

In Portugal, the proportion of workers with a formal employment relationship in long-term care represents 3.4% of workers, slightly higher than the European average.

Women and the elderly

It is a sector marked by strong gender segregation, where 81% of workers are women, and the elderly (38% 50 years or older).

Tables and risks

As 40% of workers report difficulties in work and abuse, this is characterized by irregular hours (one-third of shifts) and occupational hazards.

