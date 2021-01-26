Portugal reaches the top spot in a handball World Cup

After all the games of the main round were over, the Portuguese team was only behind the eight teams that qualified for the quarterfinals and Slovenia.

The Portuguese handball team finished 10th at the World Cup in Egypt and established its best return to the tournament after 18 years.

Portugal won 100% in the opening round of the World Cup, beating Iceland (25-23), Morocco (33-20) and Algeria (26-19). In the main round, the Portuguese team defeated Norway (28-29), Switzerland (33-29) and France (23-32).

The selection, led by Paulo Jorge Pereira, finished third in the third group in the main round and failed to qualify for the quarterfinals, however, his best performance in the tournament.

In 2003, at a World Championships hosted by Portugal, then out of the competition, the Guinness team finished 12th, beating records in Japan in 1997 (19th) and in 2001 (16th) in France.