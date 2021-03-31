Portuguese Antonio LaRano may have browsed the world’s largest waves

MyOn October 29, 2020, to ‘open’ the big wave season at Nazareth, ‘Tony’ LaRano ‘pushed himself’ down in ‘(pulled by jet ski) into a wave that had reached about 30 meters.

Waiting for homosexuality, first the Faculty of Human Physics at the University of Lisbon, and after the World Surf League and Guinness World Records, the 18-year-old did not hide his “expectation” that he could make a career dream come true.

“It’s very, very rare to have a wave like this at the beginning of the season. ‘”, He begins by describing to the Lusa Agency.

Father, Ramon LaRano, the ‘elder’ of the big waves, said one day on the jet ski that they first saw “the sea in Nasser was very big and at the same time soft”.

“We are as lucky as ever, because Nazareth had a very large sea, with excellent conditions. (…) [Na última onda do conjunto] My father asked me: ‘Do you want to go?’. ‘Let’s go’. As soon as I started going down the wave, I gained a lot more speed than before, ”he says.

After hitting “some jumps” launched by jet skis, as he passed, he began to feel a mixture of emotions.

“The adrenaline, the joy, the fear, all together. When I finally left, I looked back and saw a huge wave behind me, hearing people screaming and clapping,” he reveals.

If the father is a ‘senior’ of the game, ‘Tony’ himself will not leave credits to the hands of others because he has already been nominated for seven WSL big wave prizes, many prizes mainly for rowing waves.

“My career goal is undoubtedly navigating the biggest waves in the world. I find this to be very close to happening at the beginning of my career. It indicates that I am doing a great job,” he comments.

At the end of the 12th year, he wants to dedicate a few years to surfing before entering higher education, starting with browsing “at the age of four”, with his father’s classes, and more seriously “from the age of 10”.

Larano does not hide the tension of waiting for official measurements, but at sea, like life, he is already pointing to the next wave.

“If this dream comes true, I have to find another one. You can’t just be for one. Follow the next one,” he comments.

The success will help promote “a lot at the level of sponsors” and its image, but it is trying to “beat the record of the biggest wave line,” the preferred method.

“Rowing is a thousand times more than the ‘rope’ of adrenaline. Whenever I can, I try to deploy. I don’t do it on days when it’s big, like October 29th,” he shoots.

Antonio LaRano has won numerous awards, including 18-year-old ‘big ride’, revelation prize Gigantes da Nazare or ETP Mar Cem Fim Stroke’s Biggest Wave.