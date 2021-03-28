Home science Portuguese G.R. Yaris returns to attack H and a GR in Hockenheim

Portuguese G.R. Yaris returns to attack H and a GR in Hockenheim

Mar 28, 2021 0 Comments
Then I have been given Norbergring’s comments, Toyota GR The Yaris “Portuguese” returned to conquer German lands.

At this time, the operation is in the Hockenheim round a Track day Over there G.R. Yaris Toyota was able to show off its capabilities with another much-loved engine: The G.R. Supra.

Despite the differences between them – G.R. The Yaris is a 1.6L, GR with three-cylinder and all-wheel drive. The Supra features a rear-wheel drive and a 3.0L with six L-cylinders – in fact, on the track, they are “diluted”.


