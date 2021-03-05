‘Pose’, a series with transgender heroes, ends in Season 3

‘Bose’ made history with the biggest transgender actors on TV!

‘S last dance Pose The due date is set. Netflix’s FX distribution series in Brazil ends its 3rd season.

This news was announced by the website Deadline And confirmed by the directors Ryan Murphy e Steven Canals This Friday afternoon, 5.

Through a wonderful text on the channel’s social networks, the creators pointed out the importance of the story and one of the best moments of Ryan’s career.

“We had to tell the right story we wanted, how we wanted to tell it. I have incredible respect and gratitude. Bose’s story will end in 1996, but its impact will last forever.”, He said in a statement.

The final season will feature seven episodes, the shortest ever, airing in the United States from May 2. The final screening will be on June 6th.

For now, there is no forecast date for last season’s entry on the Netflix list.

History of the 3rd and last season

In the plot of the new season we will be taken to 1994, when the protagonist Blanca (MJ Rodriguez) left the dance halls he destroyed his House of Evangelist in New York ballroom culture.

Now, she is a nursing assistant and has to balance her responsibilities with abusive children and her new boyfriend. Meanwhile, Bray Dell (Billy Porter) experiences a health scare while HIV / AIDS epidemic is not retiring in the United States,





Last access: 05 March 2021 – 17:11:50 (380403).