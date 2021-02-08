Home science Possible Black Shark 4 Pro Listed on Google Play Console with 12 Play RAM

Possible Black Shark 4 Pro Listed on Google Play Console with 12 Play RAM

Feb 08, 2021 0 Comments
Possible Black Shark 4 Pro Listed on Google Play Console with 12 Play RAM

It could be Black Shark 4, and as we wait for its official release date, a new Black Shark phone model number, PRS-A0, and “Benrose” have appeared on the Google Play console.

To the smartphone Black shark The name “Kaiser” was found with the sample number KSR-A0Google Turn on the consoleLast week a Screen Full HD and 8GB RAM. It could beBlack Shark4, A new phone while we wait for its official release date Black shark Appeared Google Play ConsoleModel number PRS-A0 and with the name “Penrose”.

PRS-A0, it is said Black Shark 4 Pro, Listed on the Google Play console with Android 11, 12GB RAM and a full HD + screen. The chipset mentioned here is the SM8250 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. But this may be a mistake Black Shark4, Which should probably be fitted with one Snapdragon 888, Listed with Snapdragon 835 No Google Play console.

Black Shark PRS-A0 must be Black Shark 4 Pro

List Google Play Console It also features an image of the PRS-A0, which reveals that the smartphone is aligned in the center of a selfie camera. We can also see the buttons on the left and right sides of the phone. The one on the left may be the volume button and the one on the right may be the trigger button Games.
Black Shark 4 Official Announcement

It is not clear whether PRS-A0 actually exists Black Shark 4 Pro, Unlike it has a full HD + screenBlack Shark 3 ProIt came with a QHD + panel.

Related: 27 free apps to start the weekend

Details about PRS-A0 are scarce, but KSR-A0, as we know it Black Shark4Comes with a 6.67-inch screen,Drums 4,500 mAh and charges 120 W. We hope to have more information on both models in the coming days.

Every day we bring you dozens of news about the Android world in Portuguese. Follow us on Google News. Click here and then follow. Thanks!

READ  Hope Mars probe is headed for the purple planet following photo best start

You May Also Like

Boca Network executives announce support for Lucas

Boca Network executives announce support for Lucas

Tired of not having a Face ID? Apple has (finally) the solution

This astronomer actually believes that we were visited by aliens in 2017

This astronomer actually believes that we were visited by aliens in 2017

The most profitable owners of Konami

The most profitable owners of Konami

Microsoft confirms date to remove Edge legacy from Windows 10

Microsoft confirms date to remove Edge legacy from Windows 10

Android Google app atualização preview

Is Android 12 coming? Google is starting to make applications for it

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *