Potatoes, lemons, limes and oranges recalled due to prospective listeria contamination

The Food and drug administration has announced a voluntary recall by Freshouse II LLC thanks to a likely listeria contamination.

“We voluntarily issued this remember out of an abundance of caution with the steadfast intent to lower even the slightest chance to general public wellness,” Freshouse President Jamey Friedman claimed in a assertion.

The recalled solutions were being delivered specifically to retailer distribution facilities in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia and to wholesalers in Maryland and North Carolina. Affected items include Freshouse limes, Nature’s Promise Organic limes, Clean from the Start out red potatoes and lemons, as well as Wegmans lemons and California Valencia oranges.

