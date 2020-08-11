Potatoes, lemons, limes and oranges recalled due to prospective listeria contamination

The Food and drug administration has announced a voluntary recall by Freshouse II LLC thanks to a likely listeria contamination.
“We voluntarily issued this remember out of an abundance of caution with the steadfast intent to lower even the slightest chance to general public wellness,” Freshouse President Jamey Friedman claimed in a assertion.
The recalled solutions were being delivered specifically to retailer distribution facilities in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia and to wholesalers in Maryland and North Carolina. Affected items include Freshouse limes, Nature’s Promise Organic limes, Clean from the Start out red potatoes and lemons, as well as Wegmans lemons and California Valencia oranges.
This is the second these kinds of voluntary recall of deliver this month.
For the lemons, limes, oranges and potatoes, no illnesses have been noted, according to the Food and drug administration.
Freshouse suggests they have ceased creation and distribution of the items and “are continuously analyzing our cleansing and sanitation regimes.”
Listeria can cause critical and at times lethal bacterial infections in young young children, frail or elderly individuals, and others with weakened immune techniques, in accordance to the Fda.
Healthful people today may possibly put up with only short-term symptoms this sort of as superior fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, stomach suffering and diarrhea. However, Listeria an infection can be specially tragic for all those carrying babies, and can bring about miscarriages and stillbirths amid pregnant girls.
CNN’s Faith Karimi and Maggie Fox contributed to this report.
