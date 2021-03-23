Home Economy Powell points out that the recovery in the United States is progressing rapidly

Mar 23, 2021 0 Comments
Powell pointed this out during a hearing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the House Finance Committee.

However, the head of the US Federal Reserve warned that the recovery was “not complete” and that the central bank would “give the economy as much support as it needs.”

Yellen, for his part, stressed the importance of the new economic recovery package recently approved in Congress, with a total value of $ 1.9 billion, indicating that the United States could return to “full employment by 2022”.

Last week, the central bank revised the US economic growth forecast for 2021 to 6.5%, from 4.2% in late 2020.

The US Federal Reserve has kept interest rates close to 0%, lowering them in early March 2020, at the beginning of the epidemic, and backing the economy with large borrowing.

The next monetary policy meeting of the central bank is scheduled for April 27-28.

