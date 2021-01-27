Prague attack sports and education talks about the lack of education and humiliation

The Minho Club recalls the semi-finals of the League Cup in Lyre, and also criticizes the disciplinary board’s decision to impose a fine of 714 euros on Carlos Carvalho.

Sporting Club de Prague recalled the League Cup semi-final against Sporting (1-0) in Lyre, making some criticisms of the opponent, using the terms “lack of education” and “contempt” to categorize the Lions’ behavior as winners of the tournament.

“It is neither understandable nor acceptable that the first reaction was to focus on the contempt, attack and lack of education towards SC Prague players, coaches and managers, but the ‘example’ comes from above, before and after the game in the middle of the presidential tribunal … You can not expect much “, you can read in the Minho Club newsletter released this Wednesday.

Arsenal players challenge and criticize coach Carlos Carvalho’s fine of 714 euros, amounting to 714 euros, as a result of their expulsion from the bank: Responded to the opponent’s provocation. ‘ So, in addition to Diego Martின்nez’s funny exit, the FPF Disciplinary Council decided to give almost equal value to someone who insults and incites an opponent, and to one who reacts naturally to the heat of the game. Bitterness is found in the streets of our football … “

Following the exchange of words, Lions coach Robben Amorim was fined 20 1020 and removed from the bench after a disagreement with Carlos Carvalho.