Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 start tomorrow: price, release date, and how to buy 4 new phones from Apple

This year, Apple is doing something else. We introduced four new iPhones this week. Iphone 12 mini, Iphone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. But you can’t buy them all at the same time, and oddly enough, the prices aren’t all the same between carriers. AT&T and Verizon Wireless It sells two iPhones for $30 cheaper than others. There are so many models. How to tell them all apart -And with a staggered sales date, this is definitely Apple’s most confusing iPhone launch.

Each new iPhone 5G connectivity, Apple’s first, OLED display and camera improvements, especially iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

that much iPhone 12 and iPhone Pro It is the first to be sold as pre-orders begin in the US. Friday, October 16 5 a.m. Pacific Time (8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time). You can take your order. Friday, October 23. But if you want Iphone 12 mini or Iphone 12 pro max, You have to wait until November 6 Place an order November 13 Can actually ship.

Everything you need to know about buying an iPhone 12, including full pricing options by carrier, model, and configuration. When to switch to the new iPhone 12 Take a look at the checklist on your current iPhone..



iPhone 12 price: all four new models 64 GB 128 GB 256 GB 512 GB iPhone 12 Mini (AT & T, Verizon) $699 $749 US $849 N/A iPhone 12 Mini (other) $729 $779 $879 N/A iPhone 12 (AT&T, Verizon) US $799 US $849 $949 N/A iPhone 12 (other) $829 $879 $979 N/A Iphone 12 pro N/A $999 $1,099 US $1,299 Iphone 12 pro max N/A $1,099 US $1,199 US $1,399

When can I buy the iPhone 12?

This year, Apple is surprising the release of all iPhone 12 models. In other words, the timing of pre-order is based on the desired model.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: Pre-order starts on Friday, October 16th at 5am (8am PT). Release and sale date on October 23rd.

iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Pre-orders start on Friday, November 6th (time is still unknown). Release and release date on November 13th.

Unless otherwise specified below, all U.S. carriers and retailers initiate preorders and delivery at the same time.

What are my iPhone 12 color options?

iPhone 12 Mini: Black, Red, White, Green, Blue

iPhone 12: Black, Red, White, Green, Blue

iPhone 12 Pro: Gold, Silver, Graphite, Blue

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Gold, Silver, Graphite, Blue

How much does the iPhone 12 cost?

Iphone 12 mini

The iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest with a 5.4-inch display. It is also the cheapest model.

64 GB: $699

128 GB: $749

256 GB: $849

order Apple | AT&T | | T mobile | | | | |

Iphone 12

The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch screen and two rear cameras, and comes in a few bright and fun colors.

64 GB: $799

128 GB: $849

256 GB: $949

order Apple | AT&T | | T mobile | | | | |

Iphone 12 pro

The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen size, but has a stainless steel housing, three rear cameras, and a lidar sensor for enhanced AR functionality.

128 GB: $999

256 GB: $1,099

512 GB: $1,199

order Apple | AT&T | | T mobile | | | | |

Iphone 12 pro max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max offers a 6.7-inch screen, the largest iPhone ever. Like the smaller version, the Pro Max has three rear cameras and a lidar sensor for improved AR.

128 GB: $1,099

256 GB: $1,199

512 GB: $1,399

order Apple | AT&T | | T mobile | | | | |

Buying a product from Apple is a small start.

Of course, you can buy it directly from Apple. You can start the payment process right now. Apple Store app on iPhone Get pre-approval for upgrades, including going through the steps to set up Apple Card Financing, accepting the terms of the iPhone upgrade program and choosing the exact phone you want to order.

Then, when pre-orders start on Friday morning, you just have to tap a few buttons to complete your purchase.

Wireless carrier

Buying a new iPhone through a wireless carrier gives you the added benefit of deals and promotions, but making deals often requires changing carriers or adding lines to your account.

AT&T

New or existing AT&T customers can get a free iPhone 12. Trade on iPhone 8 or later and sign up for one of AT&T’s new unlimited plans.

Verizon Wireless

Verizon 5G network expansion nationwideAlong with running an iPhone 12 promotion, which includes a free call to trade-in the “choice” phone and sign up for a “choice” unlimited plan when switching to a carrier. Existing customers can sign up for the same promotion and pay $15 per month.

T mobile

T-Mobile is Run several different promotions For the iPhone 12 release. For example, you can get two iPhone 12 Pros with two service lines on an unlimited 5G plan for $100 per month through eligible trade-in. You can get up to $850 off your iPhone 12 by adding a line to your account and trading with a qualifying phone. If you’ve been using T-Mobile or Sprint for more than 5 years, you can get $200 off your new iPhone if: Exchange it for your current iPhone.

Xfinity Mobile

New customers who transfer numbers to Xfinity Mobile will receive a $250 discount on their Apple devices and existing customers will receive a $250 prepaid debit card.

Retailer

Sometimes large retailers like Best Buy or Walmart offer the best deals and promotions. If nothing else, it will be used as a backup plan if you are looking for release date availability.

Walmart

Pre-order from Walmart can save you up to $130 on iPhone 12. The discount appears to apply only to purchases made with an eligible device payment plan.

Target

Target’s website has placeholders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro line, with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launching on October 23rd. There are currently no promotions listed on the site.

Best buy

Best Buy’s current promotion is limited to the iPhone XS and XS Max, but will be updated to reflect Apple’s latest phones when preorders start on Friday.

We will continue to update this post as more carriers and retailers announce their plans.