Premier League 2020/21: Who’s in the race for Champions League and Europa League qualification

The new football season is well and truly back, with various sides in England’s top division desperate to secure European football for the next campaign and play against some of European football’s giants, such as FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Competition is strong, though.

Not every side in the Premier League can realistically challenge for Champions League qualification. Still, the Europa League is a great alternative for them, with various big names of old competing in it over the years. Unknown competition in tricky continents can throw up a few tough scenarios for some of English football's finest, although with the financial power of the Premier League and the array of talent on offer, most English sides would fancy their chances against any team.

With the new season shaping up nicely, here’s a look at the various contenders for both Champions League and Europa League qualification.

The race for a place in the Champions League

Competition is fierce in arguably the best league in the world at this moment in time. Emerging forces in the shape of Everton, Leicester and Wolves are vying for a top-four place already, although whether they can maintain that push remains to be seen. The big guns, such as Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal, appear to be in good shape ahead of what is a long and gruelling campaign. However, rivals Manchester United haven’t started the season well at all, with both the players and manager currently under a great deal of scrutiny.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham look almost certain to secure a Champions League place this season, although with many twists and turns ahead things could easily change. Manchester United fans will certainly be hoping so, with their side’s Champions League hopes well and truly dashed following a lacklustre start. Perhaps the Red Devils will have to settle for a season in the Europa League?

As for Arsenal, Mikel Areta’s side are showing signs of improvement, with their defensive stability being a particular highlight, especially when you factor in how fragile some of the recent Arsenal sides have been. Overall, though, the Champions League race looks like it’s going to go right down to the wire.

Europa League qualification race

The Europa League doesn’t command the viewing figures of the Champions League and is ultimately the secondary competition behind it, but it is still held in high regard and presents a real opportunity for teams to qualify for next season’s Champions League should they reign supreme and win the Europa League.

When it comes to qualification for next season’s competition, there’s a comprehensive selection of sides who could make it. The aforementioned Everton, Southampton and Wolves will be there or thereabouts, with the likes of Aston Villa, Arsenal and the underachieving Manchester United potentially forcing their way in too, unless the Red Devils secure Champions League football

instead, of course.

The favourites have to be Arsenal, Everton and Wolves, with Manchester United probably being an outside bet at the moment. However, should United tighten up defensively and see the likes of Edinson Cavani start firing, Donny van de Beek being given more of a chance, alongside a return to form from the likes of Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, then things could start to turn and quite quickly too.

The Premier League is tough to predict, though. One thing’s for sure, we’re in for one hell of a season!