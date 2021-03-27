Preschool teacher in US goes viral with videos of online zoo lessons | education

A kindergarten teacher from the United States went viral this week with two videos in which he made a online excursion with students to a zoo. Attention is drawn to the commitment and enthusiasm of the students when they discover the life of animals. The recordings have been viewed over a million times on Tik Tok.

Garrett Talcott is 32 years old and lives in Seattle. His class has 27 students. Talcott’s fiancé, Michael Rivera-Dirks, typically follows classes and shares on social media.

This week, Talcott changed his routine and took an “outside” class. He picked up the computer, hooked up to the Internet, and broadcast the walk through the grounds of the Woodland Zoo, stopping at the animal enclosures. (see the video below).

VIDEO: Kindergarten teacher in US goes viral with online video lesson at zoo

Approaching one of them, the pupils are already shouting: “Penguins!”. Talcott walks up and asks the children if they know where they are from. “From the Arctic,” replies one of the students. The animal attendant intervenes: “They’re from South America, they live along the coasts of Chile and Peru. The 17 species of penguins live below the equator. So it’s not the Arctic, it’s is Antarctica, ”says the penguin. Talcott takes the opportunity to teach where the Arctic and Antarctica are.

A second video on the field lesson shows Talcott in the large animal enclosures. The teacher presents a tapir to the students. Then it shows a rhino. At the end, the students say the class was amazing and they would like to go on more outings with the teacher.

In an interview with the US site Today Parents, Talcott says that the subject of animal habitats started to be discussed that week, so he had the idea of ​​showing the zoo. The professor called the institution first, to make sure it was open and that there would be a Wi-Fi connection for it to connect.

“The idea was that instead of showing videos, we were going to bring the zoo to the students. Teachers are the experts in their field. It’s nice to take them to the zoo and learn directly from the zookeepers, ”Talcott said on the website.

Talcott told Today Parents that the goal of teaching is to engage students, because for many, online classes can be the highlight of the day. “Their energy fuels my heart. If I’m not exhausted when I disconnect this connection, I haven’t put all my effort into it.”