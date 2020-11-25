President Trump disagrees, but there is a White House gift shop

Exclusive

President Trump Not yet agreed, but you can definitely read what the White House gift shop has written on the wall … it lowers prices to unload some Trump mercenaries.

The gift shop website now offers discounts on many Trump-centric products – up to some 50 percent. Most items can be found in the “Our Special Products” section.

Here is a list of things for sale …

President Trump US flag pin, regular price $ 24.95, now 95 15.95. The pin is engraved on the back of “Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States.”

2018 ornaments – just in time for Christmas – are half price. A package that normally costs $ 350 is now available at 5 175, and a smaller package usually sells for $ 100 to $ 50. On both occasions, the ornaments are engraved with “New Leadership, New Era, New Generation, New Hope” and “North Korea Peace Talks in Singapore”, “Dove at the highest level in American history” and other achievements. Again.

And, of course – Trump’s red hats. “Keep America Great” and “Make America Great Again” styles from $ 37.95. Marked as 34.95.

Meanwhile, the WH store is also promoting an early series of opening currencies featuring the 46th President Joe Biden And vice-president Kamala Harris.

The price of the coin is $ 100, and it states that it will be shipped on January 1st, before the inauguration on January 20th.