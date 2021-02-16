Press Review: Climate Change by Bill Gates and the Anti-Q Lobby – News

See the first pages of today’s newspapers on SAPO24

– “Bill Gates: Billionaire and philanthropist wrote about how to avoid a climate disaster and spoke to the public about the book and the lessons to be learned from epidemics: ‘Changing the quality of life in rich countries does not solve climate change’

– “There are only choices to reach the top, and there are compelling questions”

– “Catalonia: Republicans want to join Independence Committee”

– “Epidemic: Govt-19 decline in 94% of municipalities”

– “Novo Bango: Government awaits Deloitte censorship for new injection”

– “Single ticket: Paraguayro wants train and bus connecting Pharaoh to Prague”

– “Culture: Support is on paper, but the sector points out shortcomings and delays”

– “Opposition ‘gay lobby’: DC leader agitates ‘promoting homosexuality’.

– “Praa do Império: Petition for possession of castles already in Lisbon legislature: ‘I will fix the garden and meet soon’, Sá Fernandez”

– “Back to School: The first week went well, but there are still many difficulties”

– “Govt stole 12 million tourists and 3 billion revenue”

– “Marcelino da Mata: No military honor in farewell to the Portuguese military’s most feared African command”

– “Algoba Monastery repairs are done with lime and sand. No concrete, guarantees traditional DG ”

– “Liberals with more than 50% of the vote and open door in Catalonia”

– “There is no stopping parties in Hollywood (virtual) from ‘Lord of the Rings’ to ‘Return from the Future'”

– “Rangal without money to deliver justice. Says he was fired and has no income”

– “There are more than 20,000 government employees”

– “Retired old man killed in garden”

– “Sporting-P. Ferreira: It’s like a title in the Kingdom of Leono”

– “Jesus betrayed by the clock”

– “Epidemic. Teachers demand reimbursement”

– “Baby dies due to lack of care”

– “Family compensated for missing baby foot test”

– “Incentives for 17 thousand internships and jobs”

– “Europic obligated to pay customers deceived by PPN”

– “Exposed. Racism. A year later Marka’s case without convicts”

– “Game-Banos de Ferreira. ‘Catch Me If You Can’ ‘”

– “Psychological support for nurses and doctors shoots up the plague”

– “Hospitals transfer patients without notifying families”

– “Travel. Government inspects certificates for survivors”

– “Raised: Commission proposes same access rules”

– “Public Service: Antonio Costa appoints 20,000 people to the state by 2020”

– “Tourism: Less than 12 million foreigners”

– “Have a good time. You’re home”

– “Distance Learning: Video Conference Classes with Teachers’ Signature Only”

– “PSD ‘needs a psychologist’s test'”

– “Luis Menisse Laidio throws himself into the noise frame”

– “Portuguese-speaking community discusses independence movement”

– “The government chooses to test heavily. Leading Schools and Factories ”

– “European Passover: Eliza Ferreira guarantees no delays”

– “George Bernard Shaw: ‘God Consider Man in Heaven'”

– “Companies: Majority Says Government Support Is Not Enough”

– “Sports 10 points higher than FC Porto”

– “Benfica. Heldon doesn’t know either”

– “England. Games with Benfica are always special”

– “FC Porto: I never played against Ronaldo. Pepe wants to beat his young friend”

– “Leo easily wins and returns to escape the lead”

– “Benfica. Jesus is safe until the end of the season”

– “FC Porto. A win in history”

– “Lions win seventh in a row and dig the gap for second place”

– “FC Porto. Pepe challenges to break the problem of keeping the Dragons undefeated”

– “Benfica: Worst of 1954 only”

– “Avatars complain to CA of arbitration errors”

– “France. Ronnie Lobs and hot feet will score three goals in two games”

– “Prague. Borja multiplies goals bisexually”