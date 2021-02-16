Press Review: Climate Change by Bill Gates and the Anti-Q Lobby – News

See the first pages of today’s newspapers on SAPO24
– “Bill Gates: Billionaire and philanthropist wrote about how to avoid a climate disaster and spoke to the public about the book and the lessons to be learned from epidemics: ‘Changing the quality of life in rich countries does not solve climate change’
– “There are only choices to reach the top, and there are compelling questions”
– “Catalonia: Republicans want to join Independence Committee”
– “Epidemic: Govt-19 decline in 94% of municipalities”
– “Novo Bango: Government awaits Deloitte censorship for new injection”
– “Single ticket: Paraguayro wants train and bus connecting Pharaoh to Prague”
– “Culture: Support is on paper, but the sector points out shortcomings and delays”
– “Opposition ‘gay lobby’: DC leader agitates ‘promoting homosexuality’.
– “Praa do Império: Petition for possession of castles already in Lisbon legislature: ‘I will fix the garden and meet soon’, Sá Fernandez”
– “Back to School: The first week went well, but there are still many difficulties”
– “Govt stole 12 million tourists and 3 billion revenue”
– “Marcelino da Mata: No military honor in farewell to the Portuguese military’s most feared African command”
– “Algoba Monastery repairs are done with lime and sand. No concrete, guarantees traditional DG ”
– “Liberals with more than 50% of the vote and open door in Catalonia”
– “There is no stopping parties in Hollywood (virtual) from ‘Lord of the Rings’ to ‘Return from the Future'”
– “Rangal without money to deliver justice. Says he was fired and has no income”
– “There are more than 20,000 government employees”
– “Retired old man killed in garden”
– “Sporting-P. Ferreira: It’s like a title in the Kingdom of Leono”
– “Jesus betrayed by the clock”
– “Epidemic. Teachers demand reimbursement”
– “Baby dies due to lack of care”
– “Family compensated for missing baby foot test”
– “Incentives for 17 thousand internships and jobs”
– “Europic obligated to pay customers deceived by PPN”
– “Exposed. Racism. A year later Marka’s case without convicts”
– “Game-Banos de Ferreira. ‘Catch Me If You Can’ ‘”
– “Psychological support for nurses and doctors shoots up the plague”
– “Hospitals transfer patients without notifying families”
– “Travel. Government inspects certificates for survivors”
– “Raised: Commission proposes same access rules”
– “Public Service: Antonio Costa appoints 20,000 people to the state by 2020”
– “Tourism: Less than 12 million foreigners”
– “Have a good time. You’re home”
– “Distance Learning: Video Conference Classes with Teachers’ Signature Only”
– “PSD ‘needs a psychologist’s test'”
– “Luis Menisse Laidio throws himself into the noise frame”
– “Portuguese-speaking community discusses independence movement”
– “The government chooses to test heavily. Leading Schools and Factories ”
– “European Passover: Eliza Ferreira guarantees no delays”
– “George Bernard Shaw: ‘God Consider Man in Heaven'”
– “Companies: Majority Says Government Support Is Not Enough”
– “Sports 10 points higher than FC Porto”
– “Benfica. Heldon doesn’t know either”
– “England. Games with Benfica are always special”
– “FC Porto: I never played against Ronaldo. Pepe wants to beat his young friend”
– “Leo easily wins and returns to escape the lead”
– “Benfica. Jesus is safe until the end of the season”
– “FC Porto. A win in history”
– “Lions win seventh in a row and dig the gap for second place”
– “FC Porto. Pepe challenges to break the problem of keeping the Dragons undefeated”
– “Benfica: Worst of 1954 only”
– “Avatars complain to CA of arbitration errors”
– “France. Ronnie Lobs and hot feet will score three goals in two games”
– “Prague. Borja multiplies goals bisexually”