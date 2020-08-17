Previous Florida Gators WR Aubrey Hill Passes Away

Former Florida Gators huge receiver Aubrey Hill passed away this afternoon, resources have verified to Sports Illustrated‘s John Garcia. He was 48 years old.

In accordance to 247Sports, Hill was battling an undisclosed health issues.

Hill used his college or university playing job at the College of Florida from 1991-94, actively playing huge receiver where he caught 87 passes for 1,454 yards and 18 touchdowns all through Florida’s first 3 SEC Championship-successful seasons.

Subsequent his higher education career, Hill commenced a coaching occupation as a graduate assistant for Florida, paying a few a long time with the Gators right before serving on Duke, Elon, Pittsburgh, and Miami’s staffs. Hill returned to Florida in 2011 less than head coach Will Muschamp as the team’s broad receivers coach ahead of resigning shortly right before the 2012 year.

Hill served as Miami Carol Metropolis Higher School’s head mentor from 2013-16, leading the Chiefs to a point out championship in 2016 with now-Gators operating back again Nay’Quan Wright on the team. He was named the 2016 Miami Dolphins Significant University Coach of the calendar year and a finalist for the 2016 Don Shula NFL Substantial Faculty Mentor of the Year.

A quick gig with Marshall led to Hill’s most latest situation as wide receivers coach for Florida International.

Hill’s mates, gamers, and peers shared their reactions on social media shortly subsequent the news.