Home Tech Prime Day 2020 phone deals are now available: Motorola Razr 5G ($1,200), Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G ($600), TCL 10L ($210)

Prime Day 2020 phone deals are now available: Motorola Razr 5G ($1,200), Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G ($600), TCL 10L ($210)

Oct 11, 2020 0 Comments
Prime Day 2020 phone deals are now available: Motorola Razr 5G ($1,200), Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G ($600), TCL 10L ($210)

Amazon Prime Day 2020 It officially starts on Tuesday, October 13. On the same day, Apple Iphone 12. You can’t find discounts on Amazon’s new iPhones, but you can see the price cuts of older models like the iPhone 11 and a lot of phone deals from other major manufacturers.

Last year’s Prime Day meant huge discounts on flagship phones like the Moto Z3 Play, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Google Pixel 3XL. Amazon already Lots of sales were made before Prime Day officially started, and during this period Alexa device on laptop and TV Discount.

Here are some of the best early Amazon Prime Day phone deals I’ve found so far, as well as deals with Best Buy surpassing Amazon by $5. Pricing and availability were correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. (Yes, there may be better deals starting on Tuesday, even on the phones listed below.)

We will keep updating this story as more deals become available.

Angela Lang / CNET

The much-anticipated 2020 Motorola Razr announced the return of the flip phone with a new camera. 5G And a useful enhancement to the external quickview display. Folds to conveniently fit in your pocket. (You can get Bigger Razr 5G discounts Trade-ins and line activations from wireless providers are also possible.)

Read Motorola Razr 5G Review.

César Salza / CNET Spanish

Chinese electronics giant TCLThe 10L phone was launched in May as a solid budget phone. It doesn’t have a lot of fancy features, but it does the basic work nicely and has an elegant design.

READ  Xbox Series X and S Pre-Order Information: Xbox Series S Bundle Available Now

Read TCL 10L Review.

Sarah Tew / CNET

The Moto G7 Power is a 2019 member of the Motorola G family of budget phones, offering wallet-friendly pricing, multiple premium features, and a huge battery (same size as it is at $1,400). Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra). The 2020 Moto G Power (G, not the G7) is faster and newer, but is currently $70 more expensive than this model. If you’re on a budget and are looking for a phone with a very long battery life, the Moto G7 Power is worth considering. This model is $185 at Amazon, So we connect to Best Buy for 5 dollars less.

2019 Moto G7 model comparison view.

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET

The Motorola One Zoom is a mid-range phone with great value and a smooth matte finish, so it won’t get fingerprints on the back. It also has 4 high-quality cameras on the back (and 1 on the front) and a large battery that can charge for up to 2 days.


Now playing:
Look at this:

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything You Need to Know


2:20

You May Also Like

Razer's first gaming chair is the curved Secretlab Omega/Titan with nice lumbar support.

Razer’s first gaming chair is the curved Secretlab Omega/Titan with nice lumbar support.

Latest Google Assistant announcement is massive news for Android Auto

Latest Google Assistant announcement is massive news for Android Auto

Amazon has already canceled Crucible, a free multiplayer shooter that is back in closed beta.

Amazon has already canceled Crucible, a free multiplayer shooter that is back in closed beta.

Investors looking forward to Apple's 5G iPhone launch,'unprecedented upgrade cycle'

Investors looking forward to Apple’s 5G iPhone launch,’unprecedented upgrade cycle’

The iPhone 12 colors may have just been leaked and there are a few big surprises.

The iPhone 12 colors may have just been leaked and there are a few big surprises.

Crypto Casinos

Crypto casinos: a rising star or sinking battleship?

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *