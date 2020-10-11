Prime Day Preview: Fire HD 10 Tablet Deal For Just $80 On Tuesday

This story Amazon Prime Day, CNET’s guide on everything you need to know and how to get the best deals.

Prime Day 2020 It starts on Tuesday and will be getting some good discounts on certain Amazon Fire tablets. Amazon’s best tablet, the Fire HD 10, is the lowest price we’ve seen starting October 13th for $80 ($70 off).

Amazon also announced that the entry-level 7-inch Fire’s Kids Edition will be priced at $60, off the list price of $100 to $40. The Fire Kids Edition includes a case and one year of Amazon’s Kids Plus subscription service (worth $36).

Whether it is unclear or HD 8 Plus Additionally, Amazon will keep an eye on the price as it often passes previously unannounced device deals to Prime Day.

David Canoi / CNET Amazon has come a long way with the first Kindle Fire tablet. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is Amazon’s largest tablet with a 10-inch screen size and powerful speakers (currently charged via USB-C). Like the smaller 8 inch brother Fire HD 8, Tablets are full of benefits for Prime subscribers, allowing members to easily stream and download movies, TV shows, and games. The Fire tablet uses Amazon’s Android-based Fire operating system, not the pure version of Android, and gets apps from the Amazon App Store. You can still download the app from Google Play, but you will need to install the store yourself. This means gaming enthusiasts can access all their favorite mobile games and experience a great gaming tablet experience. Read more. READ Salesforce CEO states masks are like seatbelts. Federal government should really move up and fantastic men and women who aren't putting on a person