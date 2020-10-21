Home World Prime Minister’s Live Interview Suspended Due to Icelandic Earthquake

Prime Minister’s Live Interview Suspended Due to Icelandic Earthquake

Oct 21, 2020 0 Comments
Prime Minister's Live Interview Suspended Due to Icelandic Earthquake
Kathryn Jacobsdotir When her home began to sway, the Icelandic leader was visibly surprised by discussing the epidemic’s impact on tourism with the Washington Post.

“Oh my god, there was an earthquake,” she said, gasping. “Sorry. There is an earthquake right now. Wow.”

However, Jakobsdottir quickly returned to the problem at hand, laughed and continued to answer the question, “Well this is Iceland.”

She later added, “Yes, I’m perfectly fine. The house is still strong so I don’t need to worry.”

Jacobsdotir, 44, has been Prime Minister of Iceland since 2017.

According to the United States Geological Survey, which measures earthquakes around the world, an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 occurred on Tuesday afternoon about 10 kilometers southwest of Hafnarfjordur, a coastal town near the capital of Reykjavik.

The tremor led to reports of damage around the capital. Earthquakes are common in Iceland, and dozens of volcanoes are scattered over vast landscapes by boat.

Jakobsdottir is not the first world leader to be stopped by an earthquake this year. In May, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discussed lifting the coronavirus restrictions When an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 occurred near the capital Wellington.

Still smiling as the camera shakes, Ardern, who is still smiling, told Newshub AM show host Ryan Bridge, “We’ve had some earthquakes here. We’re experiencing a pretty decent shake.”

READ  Millionaire Zef Eisenberg dies for land speed record in York, UK

You May Also Like

Jean-Claude Van Damme saves dog lives after passport dispute.

Jean-Claude Van Damme saves dog lives after passport dispute.

What Biden means for Russia

What Biden means for Russia

Nigerian Protesters Close Africa's Largest City, Expand Confrontation With Government

Nigerian Protesters Close Africa’s Largest City, Expand Confrontation With Government

This undated photo provided by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities shows a trove of ancient coffins and artifacts that Egyptian archaeologists unearthed in a vast necropolis south of Cairo, authorities said Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt. The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement that archaeologists found a “large number” of colorful, sealed sarcophagi buried more than 2,500 years ago. (Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities via AP)

Report of another ancient coffin found in Saqqara, Egypt

Nazca Lines: Archaeologists Discover 2,000 Year Old Cat Dolls in Peru

Nazca Lines: Archaeologists Discover 2,000 Year Old Cat Dolls in Peru

More than 50,000 marches in Belarus against authoritarian leaders

More than 50,000 marches in Belarus against authoritarian leaders

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *