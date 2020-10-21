Prime Minister’s Live Interview Suspended Due to Icelandic Earthquake

Kathryn Jacobsdotir When her home began to sway, the Icelandic leader was visibly surprised by discussing the epidemic’s impact on tourism with the Washington Post.

“Oh my god, there was an earthquake,” she said, gasping. “Sorry. There is an earthquake right now. Wow.”

However, Jakobsdottir quickly returned to the problem at hand, laughed and continued to answer the question, “Well this is Iceland.”

She later added, “Yes, I’m perfectly fine. The house is still strong so I don’t need to worry.”