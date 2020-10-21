Prime Minister’s Live Interview Suspended Due to Icelandic Earthquake

“Oh my god, there was an earthquake,” she said, gasping. “Sorry. There is an earthquake right now. Wow.”
However, Jakobsdottir quickly returned to the problem at hand, laughed and continued to answer the question, “Well this is Iceland.”
She later added, “Yes, I’m perfectly fine. The house is still strong so I don’t need to worry.”
Jacobsdotir, 44, has been Prime Minister of Iceland since 2017.
According to the United States Geological Survey, which measures earthquakes around the world, an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 occurred on Tuesday afternoon about 10 kilometers southwest of Hafnarfjordur, a coastal town near the capital of Reykjavik.
The tremor led to reports of damage around the capital. Earthquakes are common in Iceland, and dozens of volcanoes are scattered over vast landscapes by boat.
