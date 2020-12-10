Prince William bids farewell to Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II after the royal family reunion

Royals They say goodbye to each other.

Prince William On Tuesday he was able to briefly reunite with several of his family members after completing the Royal Rail journey to pay tribute to those who have served their communities while on the go Corona virus Infection, step People’s Magazine.

Among the royals who were able to reunite with William and his wife Kate Middleton There were Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camila Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

According to the store, many family members have reunited for the first time since they saw each other since the outbreak.

The family reunion took place in Windsor Castle, England.

Welcoming the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the castle, the classic Christmas carols “Hurk the Herald Angels Sing” and “The First Noel” were performed, after which the family reunited while the Salvation Army band played music.

As the Queen was leaving her family and returning to the castle, William said goodbye to his 94-year-old grandmother.

The newspaper says he called out, “Pi, Gron.”

Traditionally, the royal family spends Christmas in the Queens Sandringham garden, but this year plans have changed.

Instead, the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, will stay at Windsor Castle over the holidays.

People are reporting that 72-year-old Prince Charles and 73-year-old Camila are planning to visit the king during the holidays, but it is unclear whether the visit of William and his family will take place.