Private island in Maldives charges over R $ 400,000 per night – GQ

It’s short, the newest private island in the Maldives, is now accessible to tourists. For an amount of 80 thousand dollars (421 thousand R $) per night, up to 24 people will be able to enjoy the beach, the infinity pool, the jacuzzi, the personalized menu, yacht excursions and much more.

Ithaafushi, the newest private island in the Maldives (Photo: Disclosure / Waldorf Astoria)

In its 32 thousand square meters, the island has three buildings: there is a two-bedroom villa over the water, a common living room, an infinity pool and a jacuzzi; a three-bedroom beach villa with two swimming pools; and the four-bedroom residence, which features two king-size bedrooms, two queen-size bedrooms, Jacuzzies, and a large common room, all with direct beach access.

“Designed for the most demanding travelers, It’s short is the pinnacle of exclusivity, perfectly located in one of the most inspiring destinations in the world, where a dedicated team anticipates every need and always offers the elegant and effortless service of the brand ”, says Nils-Arne Schroeder, vice president of luxury and lifestyle at Hilton Asia Pacific, the parent company of Waldorf Astoria, in a statement.

Among the island’s attractions are also water sports and diving, in addition to indoor options, such as the meditation and yoga pavilion and a fully equipped gym. Children who come on a trip can also enjoy a children’s pool and a playground.

The space, described as ‘refined but modern’, ‘with a tribute to the charm of the Maldives’, is accessible with a 40-minute ride on one of the resort’s six yachts, or on a 15-minute flight to enjoy the aerial view. Since July 15, the Maldives have been reopened to international tourism.