Private jet traffic to the Hamptons and Aspen is soaring as wealthy people flee the metropolis.

Rich people travel less and use more private jets to reach resort towns.

Private jet flights to West Hampton, New York soared 172% in October, according to data from Tubolly, an online payment platform for jets collected by private jet card comparison.

Meanwhile, private jet traffic at New Jersey’s Te Turboro Airport (the busiest private jet hub in the U.S. ever since used by the wealthy going to New York) plunged 52% in October.









© Courtesy of CNBC





According to a new report, airports in resort towns show changing flight patterns of private jets in the United States as traffic increases significantly at resorts and flights near cities decrease during the coronavirus pandemic.

Flights from Aspen Airport in Aspen, Colorado, increased by 135% and flights from Vail by 95%.

Private jet flights from Westchester, another popular airport in New York City, have also declined by 31%.

Private jet flights at Chicago Midway Airport fell 47%, while flights at Washington Dulles, the second busiest private jet airport in the United States, generally fell 48%.

Doug Gollan, founder of Private Jet Card Comparisons, said, “This is additional evidence that the wealthy are in Hamptons or Aspen, not Park Avenue apartments.

This pattern was similar in cities and resorts across the United States. Wealthy people have left New York City, San Francisco, and other large cities in search of vacation homes. At the same time, business trips using private jets virtually disappeared, resulting in fewer flights to major business hubs.

Private jet companies saw a significant increase in new customers for leisure flights during the pandemic, as wealthy people, especially older flyers, avoid commercial flights for health reasons and prefer a more controlled environment of private jet terminals and their own planes.

Gollan has top CEOs and business owners conducting business meetings at home, which has readjusted typical business jet traffic.

“Rather than having a meeting in the office, the CEO will have the team fly to a home in Hampton or Aspen and have a meeting there,” he said.

Airports in Nantucket, Massachusetts, rose 28% in October, while nearby Martha’s Vineyard rose 19%.

It is unclear whether the private jet map will be permanently altered by the rich man’s new mansion model, Golan said.

“There will be a direct correlation between Covid and the rate at which large offices will not open or open,” he said.

