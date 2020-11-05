Home entertainment Priyanka Chopra is a red vision that congratulates Karwa Chauth and declares her love for Nick Jonas. Photo Show-Bollywood

Nov 05, 2020 0 Comments
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Karwa Chauth.

Priyanka Chopra It was the vision of red at her Karwa Chauth celebration on Wednesday. The actor shared a picture taken at an American home while fasting for her husband, Nick Jonas.

In the photo, Priyanka looked great in a simple red sari. She is Artitali She posed for a picture in front of the idol of the god Shiva. Another photo showed her getting a hug from Nick. “Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone who congratulates. I love @nickjonas,” captioned her post.

Fans of Priyanka loved her photo. “You look really cool,” wrote the fan. Another fan wrote, “You are the cutest thing so far.”

Priyanka has been in Germany for the last few weeks for the filming of the upcoming film Matrix 4. She returned to the United States earlier this week to share lovely photos at a reunion with Nick. The photo shows Priyanka sitting in a red convertible with Nick in a blue shirt and sunglasses. They took their dogs Diana, chihuahua, and German Shepherd Gino in the car with them. “Home is @diariesofdiana @ginothegerman @nickjonas,” captioned her post.

Before returning from Berlin, Priyanka was grateful for the hospitality of the hotel staff. She shared a photo of herself outside the hotel and wrote: “It’s important to feel safe when traveling during these weird times. So, thanks to @patrickhellmannschlosshotel and the staff who took all precautions to make me and my team and @diariesofdiana feel safe and at home while filming in Berlin.” On Sunday, Nick shared a throwback photo with Priyanka. “How lucky am I? # Flashback” he wrote with the picture.

Priyanka will soon be seen on Netflix’s The White Tiger with Adarsh ​​Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker award-winning book. The film was directed by Ramin Bahrani and is set to release on Netflix in January 2021.

