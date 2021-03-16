Production is scheduled for 2022. Gordon Murray T50 has already created the runway

With production set to begin in January 2022, the first project of the newly developed Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA), the D50 XP2, was done for the first time, on the track, the first kilometer away, yet completed by prototype. But it has already led its creator to say “the car can be said to be good”.

Now being tested only in a conditional way, even though it is the first prototype, the future SuperSports T.50 covers the first kilometers on the top gear test track, at Dunsfold in the United Kingdom.

Now there is still an early stage of development, i.e. the machine can not take off beyond 3,000 rpm, i.e., the test, which was even recorded in a video we recreated here, ended with much less excitement than we expected. However, what did not stop Gordon Murray Even at low returns, small touches on the accelerator caused the tires to squeeze and a certain roar of thrust.

However, while 3,000 rpm for a Sunday ride can be a good average, the truth is that it is far below what the full capacity of the Cosworth engine should be. First Gordon Murray Automatic The V12 3.9-liter, selected for this super sports car, has already announced that the Red Fort will only need to register at around 12,100 rpm.

As for the driving experience, the designer of single-seat Formula 1 cars, but also plans as popular McLaren F1, “The car is reactive, agile and rewarding to drive,” he commented. Considering, it was a “fantastic experience, again, with controls, with great visibility, it helped me realize how much future owners can experience”.

When fully developed, the T.50 must declare a maximum power of 659 hp and a torque in the range of 447 Nm.

Meanwhile, Gordon Murray T50 will continue its growth process throughout the current year, with sales of the first units starting in January 2022.

Remember that Gordon Murray Automatic It plans to produce more than 100 units of the T.50, and 25 units of a special series T.50S Nikki Lada.