Earlier this month, BloombergMark Gurman and Debby Wu said Apple Introducing a replacement for Apple Watch Series 3. Compete against inexpensive fitness trackers like Fitbit.



The rumors were now backed up by hit and run leaker Jon Prosser, who claims Apple plans to announce its own low-end Apple Watch model. Virtual Event on September 15th. Prosser said in a tweet that the new model will feature a design similar to the Apple Watch Series 4, which is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes.

Prosser Asserting incorrectly The new Apple Watch and iPad models will be announced in a press release this Tuesday, but in other cases, we have shared precise information about Apple’s product launch plans.

Prosser added that this low-end Apple Watch will lack new features such as the ECG app and always-on display. Confusingly, he also noted that the model will include the M9 chip, one of Apple’s older motion coprocessors found on devices like the iPhone 6s, the original iPhone SE, and the fifth-generation iPad.

Apple Watch “SE?” (The cheaper Apple Watch.) Codename: N140S

GPS 40mm

Code name: N140B

Cellular 40mm Code Name: N142S

GPS 42mm

Code name: N142B

Cellular 42mm-Series 4 design

-No indication at all times

-No ECG

-M9 chip released at the “Time Flies” event on September 15th. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 11, 2020 Correction: 44mm * not 42mm — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 11, 2020

Last month, Apple submitted several more unpublished Apple Watch models. Eurasian Economic Commission database Increased confidence in the possibility of an Apple Watch Series 6 and low-end model being announced next week.

Apple will stream the September 15th event on its website and YouTube at 10am Pacific Time, and you can check out all of the announcements here on MacRumors. Gurman is a recent striker It focuses on the new Apple Watch model and the potentially redesigned iPad Air., The new iPhone is not expected until October.