Home Tech Prosser: Low-Cost Apple Watch Series 4 Design Coming Next Week

Prosser: Low-Cost Apple Watch Series 4 Design Coming Next Week

Sep 11, 2020 0 Comments
Prosser: Low-Cost Apple Watch Series 4 Design Coming Next Week

Earlier this month, BloombergMark Gurman and Debby Wu said Apple Introducing a replacement for Apple Watch Series 3. Compete against inexpensive fitness trackers like Fitbit.


The rumors were now backed up by hit and run leaker Jon Prosser, who claims Apple plans to announce its own low-end Apple Watch model. Virtual Event on September 15th. Prosser said in a tweet that the new model will feature a design similar to the Apple Watch Series 4, which is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes.

Prosser Asserting incorrectly The new Apple Watch and iPad models will be announced in a press release this Tuesday, but in other cases, we have shared precise information about Apple’s product launch plans.

Prosser added that this low-end Apple Watch will lack new features such as the ECG app and always-on display. Confusingly, he also noted that the model will include the M9 chip, one of Apple’s older motion coprocessors found on devices like the iPhone 6s, the original iPhone SE, and the fifth-generation iPad.


Last month, Apple submitted several more unpublished Apple Watch models. Eurasian Economic Commission database Increased confidence in the possibility of an Apple Watch Series 6 and low-end model being announced next week.

READ  Logitech launches new keyboard scenario for 11-inch iPad Professional

Apple will stream the September 15th event on its website and YouTube at 10am Pacific Time, and you can check out all of the announcements here on MacRumors. Gurman is a recent striker It focuses on the new Apple Watch model and the potentially redesigned iPad Air., The new iPhone is not expected until October.

You May Also Like

PS5 pricing may change thanks to Xbox Series X.

PS5 pricing may change thanks to Xbox Series X.

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad fell to $279 at Amazon and Walmart

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad fell to $279 at Amazon and Walmart

Your Movement, PS5: Microsoft's Xbox Movement What Sony Can Do

Your Movement, PS5: Microsoft’s Xbox Movement What Sony Can Do

Apple designs face masks with a'unique' look for retail employees.

Apple designs face masks with a’unique’ look for retail employees.

Watch Apple's commercial where people blurt out their private info

Android is right, iPhone is so wrong

Sid Meier confirms that nuclear Gandhi is sadly just a myth

Sid Meier confirms that nuclear Gandhi is sadly just a myth

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *