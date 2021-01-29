Home science Provided many new features to help Telegram users

Provided many new features to help Telegram users

Jan 29, 2021 0 Comments
Telegram novidades WhatsApp melhorias mensagens

News services are at the speed of many changes. On the one hand WhatsApp fires and loses users, naturally the telegram and signal continue to grow.

Telegram has adapted to offer new users the features they used to have. The news is getting faster and there are more improvements now. After importing the messages, there are many more improvements

The way Telegram responded to WhatsApp's problems was interesting.  He knows how to modify and get new users with many new features.  The idea is to make a transparent change that will not cause any harm to users.


Improvements have emerged and the most recent are receiving a particular focus.  We talked about the possibility of importing conversations directly from WhatsApp and other news services on Telegram.  Therefore, migration is more simple and direct.


Of course, there are more messages, and you can start with the ability to move spaces and saved messages.  These do not take up extra space on the smartphone, thus freeing it up to other files.  Since everything is stored in the cloud, you can retrieve them later.


Deleting messages, calls and files is also improved for users.  These can now be removed from the user's smartphone or from all team members.  Because the telegram does not hold records, they will disappear for good.


There are also improvements on calls and multimedia player.  These are instantly visible and improve usability.  As for Android, Telegram also guarantees new animations that will become more fluid and enjoyable.


Importing these new features and especially messages is already available in the latest version of Telegram.  Update and use everything created immediately to further improve this messaging service.

READ  NASA Claims Asteroid Is Headed for Earth Just Right before Election

You May Also Like

The Chapez telescope reveals the cosmic exoplanet 'ballet' for the first time

The Chapez telescope reveals the cosmic exoplanet ‘ballet’ for the first time

Blade & Soul Revolution

Blade & Soul Revolution, Open World Mobile RPG, pre-registration opens

Fallout 76

Fallout 76 | Inventory update is now available

Monster Hunter Rise: Special Versions of the Nintendo Switch System - Record Gaming

Monster Hunter Rise: Special Versions of the Nintendo Switch System – Record Gaming

Imagem iPad mini 4 a atualizar versão iOS 14.4 de segurança

Apple fixes 3 iOS vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit

The Netflix update includes sound balance improvements

The Netflix update includes sound balance improvements

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *