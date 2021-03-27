Home entertainment Provides candy for chain vaccination in the United States

Donut Net Plate Crispy Cream in New York. (Carlo Allegri / Reuters)

The American donut chain Crispy Grimm, known for its refined sugar treats, gave people another reason to go to their stores and enjoy donuts.

Starting Monday, anyone who displays the official Govt-19 vaccination card will receive a free donut at the Crispy Cream Store in the United States.

Day Kim, 32, wasted no time in picking up his free donut after being vaccinated Monday in Burbank, a suburb of Los Angeles.

