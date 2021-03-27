Provides candy for chain vaccination in the United States

The American donut chain Crispy Grimm, known for its refined sugar treats, gave people another reason to go to their stores and enjoy donuts.

You earn a little, but want to save money and invest? Learn from EXAME Academy

Starting Monday, anyone who displays the official Govt-19 vaccination card will receive a free donut at the Crispy Cream Store in the United States.

Day Kim, 32, wasted no time in picking up his free donut after being vaccinated Monday in Burbank, a suburb of Los Angeles.

These treats will be available to everyone who is vaccinated every day until 2022. So, no one will leave even those who are not yet qualified to be vaccinated, said Crispy’s marketing director Dave Skena.

Not everyone appreciates this opportunity, with some Twitter users pointing out the relationship between obesity and the severity of Govt-19 infections. Skena responded, “Like any happy product, it’s good to appreciate it in moderation. We believe our consumers are smart enough to do it.”

Crispy Cream donated more than 30 million donuts in 2020. Skena said he did not know how many donations would be made by the end of 2021, but for him, it was even better. “Don’t worry about us,” he said. “We can make more donuts. The more we donate, the happier we will be, because it means we’re getting closer to what we all want, that is, bringing life back to normal.”

Customer Steve Hines said the free treat was just icing on the cake. Or donut. “The vaccine is a reward. It’s a reward, to be alive, but it’s like a pat on the back, it strengthens it,” he said.