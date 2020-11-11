PS5: 8 features you should try on your new PlayStation

And Ackerman / CNET.



The PS5 One day since launch Games are undoubtedly the most important part of any console boot, PS5’s new user interface is also awesome. We looked in depth at the options and found some tips and tricks to help you supercharge your PlayStation experience.

Some are handled seamlessly during setup, while others are buried in a mountain of systems and options. We thought it was worth breaking.

In order to help you design your PS5 experience to your own liking, we consider the first thing you need to do when running your PS5.

1. Check your privacy settings

During the initial PS5 setup, you will be asked to choose from a series of four different privacy settings with names such as “Social and Open” or “Solo and Focus”. This allows you to control your online profile and what others can see.

But you can break those settings further into those settings, which gives you complete control over who you show up in search results, or who can add you as a friend.

These settings can be found under the “Users and Accounts” tab in Settings.

2. Select your power settings

The PS5 gives you the ability to better control how much power your PS5 pulls, often when you put it in “rest mode”. As with privacy settings, you can choose between profiles when setting up, which can be further broken if you plan to dive deeper with the presets. Those presets determine how long your PS5 will take to run when idle, and whether or not the console will automatically download updates – most useful if you want to avoid the dreaded computer update when you want to play something online.

3. Confusion with HDR sliders

If you have an HDR capable TV, you need to make sure you have these settings.

Again, the PS5 allows you to tinker with variation and brightness during setup, but, personally, I’ve gone back and forth with these settings a few times, especially if you change the settings on your TV after you set it up (say, in a game mode) and those HDR settings will be affected. It makes sense to go back and improve. Especially if I’m just as curious about image quality! (I spent an awkward time adjusting these settings.)

4. Experiment with the sub-menu

My favorite part of the PS5’s UI is the sub-menu that you can bring with you in the game. Basically if you press the big PlayStation button in the middle of the controller, this sub-menu pops up in the game. Very Nifty.

Older consoles now have some variations of this feature, but I’m a huge fan of the PS5’s version. It is unrestricted, subtle and allows for customization.

You can access settings, confuse sound levels and add additional devices such as headphones. You can link your Spotify account and select music from the submenu. VR options are also available here, which can be a great help for those trying to fix VR issues while flying.

In this sub-menu you can easily switch between recently played games, denying the need to go to the homepage to start a new game.

But my favorite part: you can customize your sub-menu. You can add accessibility to the PS5’s access options, which I think will be incredibly helpful for disabled gamers.

5. Choose between performance and resolution

PS4 Pro Most of you are aware that PC is going PC. Games like God of War And the Horizon Zero Dawn lets you choose whether the PS4 Pro wants to focus on its additional processing power resolution or performance (meaning frame-rate).

Personally, I always like to focus on performance over resolution. If you have a TV that does not have 4K, you will Of course Prefer performance over resolution.

Either way, the PS5 allows you to select the default selection in the settings to avoid the hassle of choosing your options anew in each game. Go to Saved Data Game / Application Settings and select Game Presets.

6. Select your default difficulty

In the Game Presets section, there are a lot of good things – by default you can even choose the difficulty you want.

Personally, that’s not something I have to do. I think game difficulty is very subjective and varies between games. But immediately everyone knows that there are people who want to catch the hard system straight, and on the contrary, there are people who want to play for the story.

7. Check your controller settings and keep tinkering

This is an absolute necessity.

This is not exactly a new thing, but the PS5 allows you to set default control settings that are compatible with all games. First and foremost, you can turn your default “upside down” in first-person shooters or in third-party games with camera controls.

To change that I have to constantly dive into the game settings, so I need it.

You may have heard that the PS5 dualSense controller is a big leap in terms of its adaptive stimuli and vibration functions. Changes in the intensity of the effect can also be made. Personally I would not touch it. By default I’m very happy, but it’s there if you want to change it.

8. Choose your spoiler settings

I can’t believe it exists, but it does!

You can actually control the amount of spoilers you see when you go through the PlayStation Store. You can choose between removing “all” potential spoilers or removing spoilers as determined by the game’s developers.

So if you feel the spoilers are unbelievable, you can go to the Saved Data Game / App section of the settings and click on Game Presets. There is option.