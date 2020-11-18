PS5 and Xbox Series X are back in stock – key dates to watch here

The PS5 And Xbox Series X. Officially launched in most parts of the world, and both of the highly anticipated next-gen consoles will go on sale as soon as a retailer acquires the stock. But not all hope is lost.

There are many new opportunities to buy the PS5 and Xbox Series X over the next few weeks, including the official UK release date of the PS5 and several restarts during the Black Friday period.

Here are the key dates to look for in order to get the best opportunity to snack on a PS5 or Xbox Series X for you:

November 19: PS5 officially launches in the UK on November 19th, Amazon UK already has It was confirmed that there will be stock in it On the day of release 12 noon GMT.

This is an important date for American shoppers because Walmart must PS5, PS5 digital version, Xbox Series X. And Xbox Series S In stock on the 19th 3 p.m..

November 25: Walmart will be PS5 and Xbox Series X for sale online As part of its early Black Friday event, it begins Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

November 27: More and more retailers will be selling the PS5 and Xbox Series X on Black Friday. That includes Buy the best, Which provides both consoles online. Gamestop also sells a limited number of PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, but You should try your luck at the store.

Although these are confirmed sale dates as we know them, PS5 and Xbox Series X stocks have also been released elsewhere approximately over the past few weeks. This includes Sony’s PlayStation Direct Store, which has been selling PS5s at various times throughout the past week.

If you can not handle a console on these dates, do not worry. Both Sony and Microsoft have promised that they will work hard Get extra consoles on the shelves, A combination of high demand and global epidemics does not make things easier.

Our advice? Bookmark the Retailer links below and sign up for stock alerts whenever possible. If you can’t get a new console soon, keep in mind that some of the best new games of the fall, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Cyberbank 2077, are available on current-gen computers. Even better, once you are able to secure a PS5 or Xbox Series X many of them will receive free upgrades to the next gen versions.