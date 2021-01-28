PS5 and Xbox Series X | Gets Ultimate Edition ‘Release Trailer For S

A Compensation Its advanced version ‘Control: Ultimate EditionFebruary 2 PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | Coming to S.

To celebrate, the trailer was presented in an unprecedented way, highlighting features such as increased rates per second and radiation-tracking.

Keep in mind that ‘Control: Ultimate Edition’ is one of the free PS Plus games in February.

Check:

From the developer Remedy Entertainment, This third person supernatural action adventure will challenge you to master a combination of supernatural abilities, transformative equipment and reactive environments while fighting in a deep and unpredictable world.

‘Control‘Available on all sites, this is Jesse Faden’s story and a personal search for answers when he becomes a director. The control world has its own history, just like the allies Jesse meets. Jesse works with other agents in the department and discovers dark secrets and experiments.