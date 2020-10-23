PS5 controller unboxing is done in depth with DualSense.

This PS5 controller opening video shows what to expect when it comes with DualSense. PS5 next month.

YouTuber Austin Evans got his hands on the controller and his initial impressions are pretty positive. He says the new pads are slightly bigger than the DualShock 4 and the trigger seems to give it a’satisfactory’ feel.

After a short cameo of wrapper logic (definitely, why not) Evans starts testing DualSense on another computer. Surprisingly, the PS5 Xbox Series X, It seems that the console charges a little. Evans also confirms that the PS4 recognizes the PS5 pad’s built-in mic, but DualSense does not work on the PS4.

The interesting part is when Evans tries to connect to Surface Laptop and Pixel 5. The controller works out of the box with the laptop, so it can be used as a PC controller and can even sync with Android phones.

This means that the host can play. Project xCloud Gaming with the DualSense controller. He hasn’t experienced the PlayStation’s promising haptic feedback, but seeing Forza Horizon 4 play with a PS5 controller is definitely eye-opening.

What follows is’Tuber manages by looking inside the controller, so it can only be explained in blasphemy. It seems to be a surprisingly complicated device (at least when he discovers that the controller has 2 separate mics). And one doesn’t seem easy to reassemble.

Nevertheless, we finally Try using the PS5 pad yourself PS5 release date If there were less than a month left on November 12th in the US and Canada and November 19th in the UK, it wouldn’t be that long now.

