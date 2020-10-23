Home Tech PS5 controller unboxing is done in depth with DualSense.

Oct 23, 2020 0 Comments
This PS5 controller opening video shows what to expect when it comes with DualSense. PS5 next month.

YouTuber Austin Evans got his hands on the controller and his initial impressions are pretty positive. He says the new pads are slightly bigger than the DualShock 4 and the trigger seems to give it a’satisfactory’ feel.

