PS5 doesn’t have as much storage as you might think. Here’s the proof.

What has been known for a while PS5 It comes with a smaller SSD. Xbox Series X , It gives you 825GB instead of 1TB full. What’s not very clear is how much you can use.

We’ve already heard a few chatters that are only on the PS5. 665 GB of usable storage , The rest are reserved for the operating system. New evidence suggests that we have a little more space, but you still won’t like what we’ve learned.

Twitter user new image @ Okami13_ If you look at the screenshot from the currently deleted YouTube video, the PS5 has more than 667GB of free storage space.

Better than 665GB, but it’s not. That Much better. In fact, it rarely increased in the grand scheme. Not particularly compared to the available 802GB of Xbox Series X.

If you need more verification-the #PS5 review kit has 667GB of storage. Astro’s Playroom seems to be installed.https: //t.co/jccCoosOkm pic.twitter.com/XgwfmiWThyNovember 3, 2020

The only question is why is that discrepancy? As pointed out at the time, the screengrab showing 665GB (provided by Sony itself) was estimated to be a development kit, not a retail model. This new screengrab came out of a review unit that will be on sale next week.

Of course, there is still room for skepticism. together TechRadar screengrab refers to storage as “HDD” rather than more precise “SSD”. It’s not clear why, people can call solid state drives “hard drives”, but there’s no reason Sony will use the wrong abbreviation. It doesn’t completely discount the image, but it does question its feasibility.

The good thing is that you shouldn’t wait too long for the correct answer. The console itself goes on sale on November 12th, and we’ll see the first review sooner.

Unfortunately Xbox series S personal Storage problem , Things don’t look too good, and it’s a specialized Storage expansion drive Make sure you have enough space for all your favorite games. It would be nice if Sony could tell us a little more about how it works, rather than let us guess and guess.