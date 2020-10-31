Home Tech PS5 fans are very concerned about Ubisoft’s opinion on PS4 backwards compatibility.

PS5 fans are very concerned about Ubisoft’s opinion on PS4 backwards compatibility.

Oct 31, 2020 0 Comments
After Ubisoft included one-off comments in his post, a roller coaster took place today on social media and enthusiast forums. Blog post Some of Assassin’s Creed and PlayStation VR titles are not playable on PlayStation 5 via: Backward compatibility. A spokesman for the French company said, “Most game back catalogs will have backwards compatibility between next-generation consoles and current-generation consoles, with a few exceptions.”

These games include Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy Pack, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia, Risk, Star Trek: Bridge Crew, Werewolves. Includes Within and Space Junkies. It’s a sizable collection of titles, especially considering what Sony said recently. Only 10 PS4 games don’t work on PS5..

Comments on this have been addressed to both Sony and Ubisoft representatives, but we have not yet received responses from both companies. But a spokesperson for the latter company Gematsu With the following comment: “There may be inaccuracies related to Ubisoft titles that can be played on the PS5, so we’ve been pulling Ubisoft Connect articles and forum posts about backwards compatibility for the time being.”

From the PlayStation Store, Releases such as Assassin’s Creed Syndicate contain a disclaimer stating “The game may show errors or unexpected behavior and some features may not be available on PS4.” However, there is no mention that it cannot be played. Perhaps Ubisoft is not happy with the performance of the titles mentioned above in backwards compatibility. Or this is just a big mix. Find out more and I’ll update it.

