PS5 pre-order available-the opportunity to register and reserve the console

Given that the console will be released later this year Playstation 5 As the release approaches, Sony unveiled what the console looks like. DualSense There are also controllers and upcoming PS5 games, but the company PS5 pricing and release date Secret so far. Sooner or later we can hear the news and it seems the PS5 pre-order date is nearing. However, Sony is now allowing gamers to register for PS5 to be the first to pre-order. Highly Expected Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Release before and after release, It is recommended to get the system as soon as possible.

Above Sony’s new PS5 signup page, The company is receiving pre-orders from “existing customers” on a first-come, first-served basis. According to PS5 pre-order FAQ page, The selection is “based on previous interests and PlayStation activity” and you will know if it was selected by contacting us via email. But we don’t know exactly what that means. It may be related to the previous PlayStation system in the account, the time played by the PlayStation game, or the trophies earned. You have to wait for the invitation to come out.

When you are contacted, we have a limited amount of time to make a pre-order reservation, so please respond quickly and follow the instructions in the email. The date and time of the reservation expiration will be displayed in the email. You’ll need a US shipping address to pre-order your PS5 in this initial round. Pre-order is limited to one console per PSN ID. The total pre-order limit per PSN ID is as follows.

1 PS5 console or 1 PS5 digital edition

Two DualSense wireless controllers

2 DualSense charging stations

Two Pulse 3D wireless headsets

2 Media remote control

2 HD cameras

At least for initial pre-orders, console pre-orders are limited to those invited to pre-order on PlayStation Direct, so we recommend registering with your PSN ID as soon as possible. Other PS5 products, such as controllers and headsets, will be “open to the general public”, but it’s not on the page when or when the PS5 console will be sold at third-party retailers.

in Recent stream focused on DualSense controller, Eric Lempel, senior vice president of marketing at Sony, made it clear that gamers will be given ample warnings before pre-orders begin, and that they will be emailing selected people on the registration page. before Pre-order starts.

In an interview with Game Awards host Geoff Keighley on the stream, Lempel said, “We’ll let you know when the pre-order will happen.” “It won’t happen with just a minute of notification. We’ll let you know when we can pre-order the PlayStation 5 someday.” It seems time is imminent as Sony has also released it. First official PS5 ad.

Amazon finally said that PlayStation 5 placeholder page It also contains information about the console, so now all major retailers have set up a page to promote the console. However, as Sony is limiting the first round of PS5 pre-orders to its own stores, pre-orders at those retail outlets can still go farther. Check out all PS5 retail pages below, check out the designs and accessories, What I know about PS5 so far. Besides All games released on Sony’s “Future of Gaming” live stream.

When can I pre-order the PS5?

We don’t know when the pre-order date for the current PS5 is, and it is possible that Sony will share more PS5 pre-order information in September. We know that Sony will share the PS5 pre-order date and time in advance. In other words, it will not go live without notice.

Best buy, Target, And GameStop Currently, everyone is accepting subscriptions from people who want to be notified. Amazon and Walmart It doesn’t provide notification registration, but I’ve also created a PS5 landing page. You can see all of the current placeholder PS5 pages at other retailers below. When PS5 pre-order becomes available, this story will serve as a PS5 pre-order guide, gathering all the necessary details and links.

Third-party retailer’s PS5 placeholder page:

PS5 release date

Sony has confirmed the PS5’s “Holiday 2020” release period, but has yet to reveal its exact release date. Console launches have been frequent in November, but nothing has been confirmed other than the fact that the PS5 will also launch in 2020. With major games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War released around the same time, Sony’s console and Microsoft’s console will likely follow.

How much does the PS5 cost?

Unfortunately we still PS5 price range. Both models of the PS5 were unveiled at a Sony event, but neither received a price. Sony said in a press release after the June 11 event that pricing information will be “later”. Again, this information will be shared with preorder details in September. Sony in the past PS5’s price will be “appealing to gamers” Because of the specifications.

Two versions: PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition

The PlayStation 5 will be releasing two models, perhaps including a cheaper digital edition.

The PS5 public event was the first to look at two versions of Sony’s next-generation console. The first model of the PS5 comes with a 4K Blu-ray disc drive, the second model comes without one and is called the PS5 Digital Edition.

PS5 accessories

The PlayStation 5’s accessory lineup includes headsets, controller charging stands, and more.

At the PS5 public event, we saw our official PS5 accessory for the first time. Sony unveiled a new headset, media remote control, controller charging dock and camera. Prices were not disclosed. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to verify that third-party PS4 accessories are compatible with PS5. However, assuming you don’t want to buy a PS5-only version, I know you can use an adapter to get the PS4’s camera to work with the PS5.

More to know about PS5

The PS5 can be upright or laid on its side.

PS5 will usher in a new generation of games, but PS4 backward compatibility. Both consoles boast similar internal architectures, making the transition easier than switching from PS3 to PS4. However, it is not clear which PS4 games are compatible with PS5. Sony said most games will run on PS5-Cerny. The 100 most played games on PS4 are compatible. With a new system. The reason some games are not compatible is “because this time the boost is incredibly large and some game code can’t handle it,” Cerny said. This means that Sony should test each game before giving a thumbs up.

Speaking of the game, Sony unveiled quite a bit at the PS5 public event in June. Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart have been unveiled, as are the Resident Evil 8: Village, Hitman III and Demon’s Souls remakes. Sony PS5 has the “best lineup” in PlayStation history.-A bold and ambiguous argument.

Regarding PS5 specificationsIt boasts a custom 825GB SSD with expandable NVMe SSD storage slots. Fast installation time Not all NVMe SSDs can keep up with the PS5, but faster loading is also possible.

The console supports ray tracing, 3D audio and PlayStation VR, as well as a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive. To simplify things, Sony has PS5 4K resolution at 120Hz refresh rate-It’s twice the refresh rate of most TVs, typically running at 60Hz.

PS5 “DualSense” wireless controller

Sony also has PS5 DualSense Controller earlier this year. Sony said one of its goals is “to increase the sense of immersion when playing games.” The company elaborated on this by revealing two new features that the next-generation controllers will support. The first is to replace the rumble technique with haptic feedback. This is also why I deleted the Shock part from the DualShock name. Sony says that with tactile functionality, “I really feel a wider range of feedback.” This means “hitting a wall in a race car feels much different than tackling in a soccer field.” Sony mentioned that you may feel the difference in various textures.

The second biggest new feature is what Sony calls “adaptive triggers,” the company claims to be able to simulate a variety of behaviors, such as “the feel of drawing a bow and arrow or the feeling of accelerating off-road vehicles on rocky terrain.” Do it.

On the controller side, Sony recently revealed that the DualShock 4 can connect to PS5, but it won’t work with PS5 games. This means it can only be used for PS4 games that are backwards compatible.