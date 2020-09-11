PS5 pricing may change thanks to Xbox Series X.

Microsoft will be released soon Xbox Series X Xbox Series S is released. And Sony may have noticed.

Announcing the November 10th release date of the new Xbox, Microsoft The Xbox Series X is priced at $499. . And, according to at least one publication, Sony can rethink its own plans. PS5 The release date and price now lets you know what Microsoft is planning.

That’s from a European game publication. Gamereactor To quote an anonymous source claiming that the PS5’s price is “significantly” more expensive. Sony may lower its pricing plan to match the Xbox.

If this report is accurate, the PS5 can also be bought for $499, while the digital version without a disk drive could be $100 cheaper.

Sony hasn’t announced pricing and release dates for the PS5, nor has it posted public reaction to Microsoft’s massive announcement. So this can be an idle guess.

Until Microsoft’s announcement of the Xbox prize this week, both game console manufacturers were silent about the pricing of the new version. Got information about rival systems, including specs and some game titles.

After Microsoft announces, the Xbox Series X will be officially released on November 10th, with preorders starting September 22nd. Users can get a console through the Xbox All Access program, rent a system and get 24. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available for $34.99 per month.

Sony didn’t clearly define the release date or when the preorders would start, and it’s starting to be a bit concerned. Since the company was waiting for the Xbox price to be set, we will always be able to learn more about the PS5. The ball is definitely in Sony’s court.