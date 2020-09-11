Home Tech PS5 pricing may change thanks to Xbox Series X.

PS5 pricing may change thanks to Xbox Series X.

Microsoft will be released soon Xbox Series X Xbox Series S is released. And Sony may have noticed.

Announcing the November 10th release date of the new Xbox, Microsoft The Xbox Series X is priced at $499.. And, according to at least one publication, Sony can rethink its own plans. PS5 The release date and price now lets you know what Microsoft is planning.

