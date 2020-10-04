Home Tech PS5 Remaster Criticism Crosses Lines, Spider-Man Creative Director Demands Respect

PS5 Remaster Criticism Crosses Lines, Spider-Man Creative Director Demands Respect

Oct 04, 2020 0 Comments
One celebrity video game developer, who feels tenth this year, has been calling for respect as criticism has gone so far. Bryan Intihar, creative director of Marvel’s Spider-Man, called for more kindness from the title community after receiving a threatening message for the following reasons: Peter Parker’s Face Model Recast On the upcoming PlayStation 5 remaster.

Because The Last of Us: Part II was at the epicenter of the storm earlier this year, Naughty Dog’s vice president Neil Druckmann was backfired, and the PlayStation monopoly wasn’t the first to appear in the wake of extreme criticism. . Too bad was abuse. California developers had to make a statement..

It’s another unfortunate thing about how toxic online discourse in 2020 tends to be in 2020, where relatively petty creative decisions trigger unbalanced anger. Constructive criticism is good. We all have the right to express our opinions. But personal insults, attacks and threats nail OK!

