PS5 Showcase Event: $400, Released November 12, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, PS Plus Collection

Sony has told you almost everything you can think of about the PlayStation 5, the next generation video game console. We’re aware of the lineup of released games, including the long-awaited superhero sequel Spider-Man: Miles Morales. We know this device has a futuristic atmosphere with curved sides that can be seen right from the house next to the Star Trek spacecraft. We also know that the controller has a special trigger button that provides feedback to make it feel like the interacting object is here in the game world.

The only thing we don’t know is how much it will cost and when it will arrive at the store shelves.

until now. The company announced on Wednesday You are charged $400 (£360) for the “Digital Edition”. It costs $500 (£450) without a disk drive. Sony said both consoles have the same chip and different hardware inside. The device will be available in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia (pricing not disclosed), New Zealand and Korea on November 12, and the rest of the country on November 19. Pre-order Starts on Thursday.



Sony launched an event for a famous game. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales And Final Fantasy XVI is available exclusively on PlayStation. Spider-Man is expected to launch alongside the console in time for the 2020 holiday shopping season, and Sony hasn’t revealed when to launch Final Fantasy XVI.

The company also showed off Resident Evil Village, Teasing the new sequel to the hit 2018 action-adventure game, the 8th installment of the popular horror franchise God of War.



Now with release dates and prices announced, upcoming consoles from Sony and Microsoft mark a critical moment for the video game industry and transition to new devices. Promises faster chips and new features To make the game look much more complex or realistic.

In any case, it took both Sony and Microsoft ridiculously long to get ready for a next-generation console duel without telling you the basics like price and release date. At the beginning of the year, all we knew was that the device was launching during the holiday season.

The missing information became kind of an inside joke whenever I talked to the Sony and Microsoft teams. I asked questions as often as possible, reminding them that I should ask, and they of course admitted what I would ask. Playstation head jim ryan and Xbox Head Phil Spencer I also got a question.

The lack of information has become a meme within the gaming community, and rumors have circulated that Microsoft and Sony are playing chicken games, announcing that who blinks first and that others are in danger of adjusting prices by adjusting prices. For its worth, the two companies have repeatedly denied it.

However, the company said after a series of leaks of Microsoft’s entry-level Xbox Series S, which will be released alongside the more powerful Xbox Series X. They were priced at $299.99 and $499.99 respectively, and were released on November 10th.. It is also available with payment plans of $25 and $35 per month, including access to the company’s gaming social network bundles and other subscription services.

To more directly embrace Microsoft, Sony has also released the PlayStation Plus collection, a library of popular PS4 games that include: God of War and Uncharted 4: The Thief’s End. The game is available to subscribers as a PlayStation Plus gaming service for $9.99 per month.

Microsoft $9.99 per month Xbox Games Pass The service is often referred to as “the best deal in the game”, offering more than 100 games. Now Sony definitely wants to accept it. Sony hasn’t offered a direct competitor to Microsoft’s $14.99 monthly Xbox Games Pass Ultimate subscription, which provides access to many games in the library of consoles and PCs. Stream many titles too.

What Sony showed



Final fantasy 16, No release date has been announced.



Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Upcoming holidays 2020.

Hogwarts Legacy, Coming in 2021

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Upcoming holidays 2020.

Resident Evil 8: Village, Coming in 2021

Deathloop, Coming in 2021

Devil May Cry 5: Special plate

Oddworld: Soulstorm, Upcoming holidays 2020.

Freddy’s Five Nights: Security Breach, There is no release date.



Devil’s soul, There is no release date.

Fortnite, Available at launch.



PlayStation Plus Collection, Upcoming holidays 2020.



Correction: Jim Ryan is the head of Sony’s PlayStation division. Jack Ryan is the CIA’s virtual spy. Previous versions of this story mixed the names of the two men.